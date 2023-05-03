"Every exercise has long range consequences" - Sylvester Stallone cautions against working out too hard 

Sylvester Stallone is a Hollywood actor who is extremely popular for his excellent physique, which he showcased in his role as a boxer in the famous Rocky film franchise.

In a recent post on Instagram, Sylvester Stallone warned his followers not to push too hard in training with a reference to Bruce Lee. Sylvester Stallone posted a combined photo of himself and Bruce Lee performing the dragon flag exercise. He feels this might be the reason for his back pain. Stallone wrote,

"FLASHBACK. no wonder my back hurts.! When you WORKOUT remember EVERY exercise has long range consequences. Knees, elbows, shoulders, ankles, wrists, neck if you push too hard, these strenuous movements will come back to haunt you. That’s why I’ve always said getting in really great shape Will kill you! Lol."

The Rocky star stated that strenuous movements will come back to haunt an individual if they push too hard during training. Bruce Lee was a martial artist, actor, filmmaker, and philosopher. He was also the founder of the fighting style Jeet Kune Do.

Lee was also known for his athletic skills and superspeed, which he depicted during action sequences. Apart from Sylvester Stallone, several others who tend to build a massive physique through extreme workouts have warned about the consequences of over-training.

Followers of Sylvester Stallone react to his Instagram post regarding working out too hard

Sylvester Stallone's Instagram post, which warned his followers about the consequences of working out too hard, has garnered more than 1,900 comments. Some of the fan reactions are attached below:

"My back hurts just looking at this"

"I'm glad someone said it. So many athletes and bodybuilders neglect to mention the pain and physical damage or risks involved. My back and joints are wrecked."

"Probably the most important advice ever on Instagram!❤️❤️❤️"

"the most iconic workout montages of all time"

"I Absolutely agree with you. I do exercise often, at home and in gym but I try not to exaggerate with myself."

"I’m 64. Have had two knees replaced and major shoulder surgery and never did anything near what you’ve done. God Bless you Sly and keep you strong"

"Hey Sly I wanna thank you for unique movies I enjoy them alot"

"Wish I knew this a long time ago. Being ripped comes with sooooo many pains when you get older. Would I still choose to do it if I could go back in time?...probably, yes 😂"

"I always do the exercises well done! Always with your inspiration!you are the Best teacher 🥊❤️"

"Seems like anything we do comes with a price... as long as it makes you happy and it hurts no one else.. let the joint pain roll! 😂"

His film roles have earned him a huge fan following across the world. Sylvester Stallone has more than 16 million followers on Instagram and keeps his fans engaged with regular Instagram posts. In this Instagram post, he cautioned his fans about over-training and we may even see similar posts from Sylvester in the near future.

Sylvester Stallone's popular physique in Hollywood

Stallone has one of the best physiques in the whole of the Hollywood film industry. His breakthrough role came during the first film of the Rocky franchise. In his role as Rocky Balboa, his well-built physique was on full display during the intense boxing scenes.

Sylvester Stallone's performance in the films earned him praise from fans across the world who termed him the perfect fit for the role. Till today, he has continued to perform in several high octane action movies, even at the age of 76.

In 2022, he acted as Joe Smith a.k.a. Samaritan in the film Samaritan. The fourth installment of the popular film franchise, The Expendables, is also expected to be released later this year, in which Sylvester will reprise his role as Barney Ross.

