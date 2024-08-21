Greg Doucette compares Shizzy's physique to Arnold Schwarzenegger, following Tom Platz's praise

Fitness sensation Shizzy has been in the limelight since he went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms for his insane physique. Claiming to be a lifelong natural, Shizzy has been through a lot, including imprisonment due to a drug habit. According to Shizzy, Jesus and bodybuilding saved him and served as escapes.

Recently, Shizzy decided to test his mettle on a bodybuilding stage as he stepped on the Sixpax Supershow on July 20 with his brother Jizzy. Shizzy, whose real name is Sean Taaffe, finished third at the show. According to IFBB Pro Greg Doucette, Shizzy wasn't lean enough to step on the stage.

Despite the fact that Tom Platz praised Shizzy after the show and stated he might be able to step on the Olympia stage a few years down the line, Doucette thinks otherwise. However, while reacting to his stage performance, Doucette couldn't help but admire Shizzy's humongous arms. Both Tom Platz and Greg Doucette compared the 27-year-old gym rat to Arnold Schwarzenegger. In his most recent YouTube video, Doucette stated:

"The guy has enormous arms. His arms are splendid, they're superb! Huge! And that combined with the small waist, it is reminiscent of Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. However, Arnold was in fact a lot bigger and remember Shizzy's 27.. by the age of 27 Arnold had already won multiple Mr Olympia titles. And so it's not as if he's a teenager, if he were for example 18 or 19 and looked like this I'd be saying dude, you're going to get to the Olympia but he's been training hard for 10 years." (09:31)

Greg Doucette's honest views on Shizzy

IFBB Pro and fitness coach Greg Doucette believes despite having an astounding physique, Shizzy wasn't lean enough. If he would have dieted hard, Shizzy could have dominated the entire line-up, according to Greg Doucette.

"If Shizzy had truly brought it, it would have been 'lights out! Give the guy a trophy'. Why is there anyone else on the stage? And so it's very very close and whose fault is that? Well of course it's Shizzy! The guy prepped for a week. One week! He didn't diet for 2 or 3 months, the guy dieted for a week and so what do you expect?" (12:53)

