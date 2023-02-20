“Have to listen to your body” - IFBB Pro Joe Mackey has an epic cheat meal amid training

Joe Mackey is a professional bodybuilder from Texas who has a huge online presence as a fitness coach. The American bodybuilder is known to be one of the strongest professional bodybuilders, having reached the 900 lbs deadlift mark in 2022.

Bodybuilding is known to be a grueling sport, requiring a variety of fitness regimens to perform professionally. One of the toughest aspects of training is the diet required to look shredded throughout the year.

However, bodybuilders allow themselves a few cheat meals where they indulge in their favorite delicacies. In a recent video on Muscle & Strength, Joe Mackey gave us a tour of what his cheat meal looks like.

"I like to have a cheat meal usually after I do cardio fasted in the morning or after a hard heavy workout ... In today’s situation I did cardio this morning, had a small breakfast and knew I was going to cheat pretty heavy tonight. But you also have to listen to your body."

Mackey's cheat meal included a combination of sweet and savory dishes from Fat Shack. These included the following:

Onion rings

Chicken tenders

Triple cheeseburger

Fried Twinkie

Deep-fried chocolate chip cookies

Fried pickles

Mozzarella sticks

Variety of chicken wings

French fries

Deep-fried cheesecake bites

Sandwich

"I don’t do cheat days. When I do a cheat meal or a refeed meal, all my other meals are not going to be anything bad."

Cheat meals, as opposed to cheat days, involve planned meals that allow a person to indulge in their favorite dishes.

Incorporating cheat meals into a diet plan can have a variety of benefits and prevent overindulgence, as is often seen on cheat days.

These meals can improve metabolic function, give the person a mental break, and act as a motivator.

Joe Mackey: One of the strongest bodybuilders in the world

Mackey's strength as a bodybuilder really came to light in 2022 when he destroyed a 725 lbs deadlift for three reps. In October, Mackey managed to reach new heights as he lifted 820 lbs for two reps.

This year, Mackey became the unofficial record holder for the heaviest deadlift for a bodybuilder at 910 pounds. He achieved this feat at C.T. Fletcher’s Iron Wars VII last month.

His strength feats combined with his general and specific advice for hypertrophic growth rapidly increased his online following in just a few months. Mackey is strong, but what does his bodybuilding career look like?

Mackey's bodybuilding career so far

Mackey's bodybuilding career began when he participated in the 2012 NPC North American Championships as a super heavyweight, where he finished 11th.

The American earned his pro card in 2016 after finishing in second place at the NPC Nationals.

The following year, Mackey made his IFBB professional debut at the 2017 IFBB Ferrigno Legacy Pro, where he finished ninth in the Men’s Open Bodybuilding Class. In 2019, Mackey competed at the IFBB New York Pro Show and finished 11th.

Unfortunately, for Mackey, he has not managed to win any professional competitions so far, which has prevented him from being invited to the Olympia. His latest performance at the 2022 IFBB Tampa Pro saw him finish fourth.

