How much money did Mr Olympia 2022 Hadi Choopan win?

After a day of dynamic performances by all the athletes in the 2022 Mr Olympia Men's open, the results are in! Iranian giant Hadi Choopan has been crowned the 2022 Mr Olympia!

In what could be considered one of the closest contests in recent years, Choopan managed to dethrone the previous champion Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay, who finished in an upsetting fifth place. Thanks to his victorious campaign, Choopan has been awarded $400,000 to complement his title and his trophy!

Mr Olympia Men's Open full results

The Men's Open saw a highly competitive performance by all the contestants. The fans at the Zappos Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, were absolutely ecstatic before the results were announced.

Phil Heath's prediction came true when Choopan was announced the victor, but former champion Big Ramy's fifth-place finish shocked everyone. Former 212 champion Derek Lunsford finished in second place. Former champion Brandon Curry finished fourth while Nick Walker grabbed the third spot.

Winner — Hadi Choopan ($400,000)

— Hadi Choopan ($400,000) Second Place — Derek Lunsford ($150,000)

Third Place — Nick Walker ($100,000)

Fourth Place — Brandon Curry ($40,000)

Fifth Place — Big Ramy ($35,000)

Sixth Place — Samson Dauda

Seventh Place — Hunter Labrada

Eighth Place — Andrew Jacked

Ninth Place — William Bonac

Tenth Place — Rafael Brandao

Although Nick Walker was placed third on the podium, he won the hearts of all the fans in the stadium with his sportsmanship and attitude. For this, he was crowned the 'People's Champ' before his third-place finish was announced.

Classic Physique Olympia

Brazilian bodybuilder Ramon Rocha Queiroz posed a significant threat to Chris Bumstead's dream of winning his fourth Classic Physique Olympia in a row. However, his efforts fell just short and 'CBum' claimed his fourth title!

German bodybuilder Urs Kalecinski, who finished in the fourth spot last year, managed to nab a spot on the podium with his third-place finish.

Winner — Chris Bumstead ($50,000)

— Chris Bumstead ($50,000) Second Place — Ramon Rocha Querioz ($20,000)

Third Place — Urs Kalecinski ($10,000)

Fourth Place — Breon Ansley ($6,000)

Fifth Place — Mike Sommerfeld ($4,000)

Sixth Place — Terrence Ruffin

Seventh Place — Fabian Mayr

Eighth Place — Wesley Vissers

Ninth Place — Alex Cambronero

Tenth Place — Michael Daboul

212 Olympia

With former champion Derek Lunsford taking a break from the 212 to challenge for the Mr Olympia Men's Open title, the top spot was up for grabs. The previous winner Shaun Clarida proved to be up to the task and took the opportunity to claim this year's title, marking his second victory at the 212.

Angel Calderon Frias gave Clarida a run for his money and Kamal Elgargni finished right behind in what was a very close competition.

Winner — Shaun Clarida ($50,000)

— Shaun Clarida ($50,000) Second Place — Angel Calderon Frias ($20,000)

Third Place — Kamal Elgargni ($10,000)

Fourth Place — Ahmad Ashkanani ($6,000)

Fifth Place — Oleh Kryvyi ($4,000)

Sixth Place — Keone Pearson

Seventh Place — Kerrith Bajjo

Eighth Place — Felipe Moraes

Ninth Place — Bryan Balzano

Tenth Place — Dean White

Hadi Choopan becomes the first Iranian in the history of the sport to achieve this feat. He is now the proud owner of the Sandow trophy and the title of Mr Olympia!

