How much money will Mr. Olympia 2022 champion win? Total prize money and rewards explored

Mr. Olympia 2022 will start on Thursday, December 15, and will wrap up with the finale on Sunday, December 18, in Las Vegas. The biggest bodybuilding championship is around the corner, and undoubtedly, fitness freaks have their eyes on it.

The championship has given the world some prominent stars, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, a seven-time Mr. Olympia winner.

Mr.Olympia has a subsequent increase in the prize money every year. This year, the winner will be awarded prize money of more than $700,000. An amount of $1,600,000 will be distributed among the bodybuilders grabbing the titles.

The championship began in 1965 in New York with prize money of $1000, which has increased to $700,000 in 2022. Larry Scott won the first two editions of Mr. Olympia. Sergio Oliva dethroned him to become a champion in 1967. Arnold Schwarzenegger succeeded Oliva and was the winner for six consecutive years.

For the last two years, Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay has been the title holder.

Mr. Olympia Winners Prize Money 2022

Mr. Olympia: $750,000

212 Showdown: $84,000

Ms. Olympia: $95,000

Fitness Olympia: $85,000

Figure Olympia: $80,000

Bikini Olympia: $95,000

Men’s Physique Showdown: $61,000

Women’s Physique Showdown: $80,000

2022 Mr. Olympia: Qualified

Nick Walker (USA)

Nathan De Asha (UK)

Mamdouh Elssbiay (Egypt)

Brandon Curry (USA)

Hadi Choopan (Iran)

Hunter Labrada (USA)

Shaun Clarida (USA)

Regan Grimes (Canada)

Samson Dauda (UK)

Rafael Brandao (Brazil)

Angel Calderon Frias (Spain)

Joel Thomas (USA)

William Bonac (Netherlands)

Blessing Awodibu (Ireland)

Charles Griffen (USA)

Mohamed Shabaan (Egypt)

Hassan Mostafa (Egypt)

Mohammad Alnsoor (Jordan)

Vitor Boff (Brazil)

Andrea Presti (Italy)

Iain Valliere (Canada)

Antoine Vaillant (Canada)

Akim Williams (USA)

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (USA)

Vladyslav Sukhoruchko (Ukraine)

Derek Lunsford (USA)

Patrick Johnson (Denmark)

Tonio Burton (USA)

James Hollingshead (UK)

Michal Krizanek (Slovakia)

Leandro Peres (Brazil)

Theo Leguerrier (France)

Behrooz Tabani Abarghani (Iran)

2022 Mr. Olympia: Point Standing

Justin Rodriguez (USA), 32

Andrea Muzi (Italy), 29

Steve Kuclo (USA), 24

Quinton Eriya (Canada), 19

Maxx Charles (USA), 16

Emir Omeragic (Germany), 13

Martin Fitzwater (USA), 13

Kokeny Bela (Hungary), 13

Enrico Hoffmann (Germany), 13

Marc Hector (UK), 12

Alfred Vlad Chiriac (Romania), 11

Jonas Giatras (USA), 10

Tim Budasheim (Germany), 10

Kamal Elgargni (Libya), 10

Jan Turek (Czech Republic), 10

William Martins (Brazil), 9

Stan de Longeaux (USA), 9

Petar Klancir (Croatia), 8

Phil Clahar (USA), 8

Jamie Christian-Johal (UK), 8

Dani Kaganovich (Israel), 8

Roelly Winklaar (Curacao), 7

Joseph Seeman (Canada), 7

Thiago Lins Adao (Brazil), 7

Eiren Gauley (Canada), 6

Dorian Haywood (USA), 6

Joseph Mackey (USA), 6

Mohamed El Emam (Egypt), 6

Krystian Wolski (Poland), 5

Sergio Oliva, Jr (USA), 5

Eric Salazar (USA), 5

Slovaj Bednar (Czech Republic), 5

Tony Wilson (USA), 5

Rasheed Oldacre (USA), 5

Milan Sadek (Czech Republic), 5

Seungchul Lee (South Korea), 4

Wellington Fernado Baptiste (Brazil), 4

Stanimal de Longeaux (USA), 4

Brett Wilkin (USA), 4

Sibusisi Kotelo (South Africa), 3

Hossein Kalateh (Canada), 3

Maik Ciesla (Germany), 3

Vitor Lima (Brazil), 3

Artem Pakhniuk (Poland0, 3

Diogo Nunes (Portugal), 2

Bruno Oliveira Santos (Brazil), 2

Sarhan Sarhan (Palestine), 2

Kevin Jordan (USA), 2

Mohamed El Fatah Hassan (Egypt), 1

Eduardo Rodriguez (Paraguay), 1

Brent Swansen (USA), 1

Hwang Shin (South Korea), 1

Douglas Silva (Brazil), 1

Seth Engman (USA), 1

Roman Fritz (Germany), 1

Ossama Ashour (Egypt), 1

Jefferson Santos (Brazil), 1

2022 Mr. Olympia Schedule

Thursday, December 15

Olympia press conference

11:30 am, VIP & Insider Club Entry

11:45: General Public Entry

Meet the Olympians

7:00 pm: VIP & Insider Club Entry

VIP & Insider Club Entry 8:00 pm: General Public & Media Entry

Friday, December 16

Charter bus transport to expo

8:15 am: Service Begins and Continues Back and Forth Every 30 Minute5:30 pm

Service Begins and Continues Back and Forth Every 30 Minute5:30 pm 5:30 pm: Last Pick-up at Venetian Expo, Returning to Planet Hollywood Res9:00 am

Last Pick-up at Venetian Expo, Returning to Planet Hollywood Res9:00 am 9:00 am: VIP & Insider Club Member Entry

9:00 am

Fitness Olympia

212 Olympia

Figure Olympia

Women's Physique Olympia

Ms. Olympia

Wellness Olympia

7:00 pm: Olympia Saturday Evening Finals

Mr. Olympia

Men's Physique Olympia

Bikini Olympia

Classic Physique Olympia

11:00 pm: Olympia Victory Gala

Sunday, December 18

Olympia Superstar Seminar: 11:00 am

