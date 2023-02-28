How to watch the 2023 Arnold Classic? Stream schedule explored

The Arnold Sports Festival is the only thing on every fan's mind as we approach March. This month will see multiple athletes across a variety of sports compete against each other to crown themselves as Arnold Champions.

The most anticipated event at the festival is the second-most prestigious bodybuilding competition in the world, the Arnold Classic.

The Arnold Classic is set to take place over three days, March 2-4. Fans can tune in to fanmio.com to watch the Classic on a pay-per-view basis.

There are two packages up for grabs: the Arnold Classic PPV ticket, and the Arnold Classic PPV ticket + Arnold Official Shirt. The former is available for $49.99 and the latter for $79.99.

The PPV will give viewers access to stream a variety of competitions at the event, including:

Arnold Classic Prejudging and Finals

Arnold Classic Physique

Arnold Men’s Physique

Fitness International

Bikini International

Wellness International

Pro Wheelchair Prejudging & Finals

Arnold Amateur Bodybuilding

Fitness

Figure

Bikini

Physique & Wellness Championships

Major shows at the event will take place over two days, March 3–4. The schedule for the Men's Open on the two days is as follows:

March 3

Arnold Classic prejudging round

IFBB Pro League Meet & Greet

March 4

Arnold Classic final round

2023 Arnold Classic: Bodybuilder line-up and guest appearances

As the second-most prestigious bodybuilding competition on the planet, the Classic has always been a spectacle of an event ever since its establishment. This year will be no different, as the lineup for the open division features some very big names.

Two-time Classic champion William Bonac is one of the athletes to watch at the event. He will be joined on stage by former Mr. Olympia Big Ramy, who lost his title in November last year.

Current 212 Olympia champion Shaun Clarida, who is planning a move to the Open division at the Olympia, will test the water at the Classic this month.

The aforementioned competitors will be joined by 2022 Olympia third-place finisher Nick 'The Mutant' Walker, Nigeria's Andrew Jacked, Samson Dauda, Kamal Elgargni, Patrick Moore, Justin Rodriguez, and Akim Williams.

The Men's Classic Physique will also enjoy formidable talent, the most prominent of which are Brazilian Ramon 'Dino' and German Urs Kalecinski. They finished the 2022 Olympia in second and third place, respectively, behind Chris Bumstead. CBum will also be attending the Classic, not as a competitor but as a guest.

Chris Bumstead poses with his medal and trophy after winning the 2022 Men's Classic Physique Olympia (Image via Instagram (@cbum)

CBum will join legendary bodybuilders such as Phil Heath, Jay Cutler, Ronnie Coleman, and Flex Wheeler, who will all be attending the show as guests.

Everything is on the line come March: bragging rights, qualification for the 2023 Olympia and a huge paycheck. The organization announced a few months ago that the prize money for the Classic has been bumped up to $300,000.

The organization has also made history by posting the largest paycheck in the world for the Classic Physique division—a whopping $60,000 as compared to Olympia's $50,000.

