"I don't speak for the Pro League I speak for me" - Bob Cicherillo opens up about conspiracies regarding Nick Walker and Big Ramy

The last three and a half months have provided us with several exciting bodybuilding moments: from the 2022 Mr. Olympia in December in which Hadi Choopan was crowned the champion, to the 2023 Arnold Classic in which Samson Dauda claimed the Arnold Classic title.

There have been several shocking results in these two competitions. At 2022 Mr. Olympia, the two-time Mr. Olympia champion Big Ramy, finished in fifth place. He entered the 2023 Arnold Classic as well and finished in fourth place behind Samson Dauda, Nick Walker, and Andrew Jacked.

Bob Cicherillo had recommended Big Ramy revamp his physique earlier this week. Cicherillo also has doubts about whether the two-time Mr. Olympia winner could pull off a successful comeback and claim another Mr. Olympia title. In his most recent YouTube video, Bob provided a response to those claiming there was conspiracy against Big Ramy and Nick Walker.

While addressing the topic, Bob Cicherillo spoke about him being accused of favoritism towards the Pro League and not the athletes. In response to this accusation, Bob said,

"For those who think I'm a company man and all that stuff. First of all, I'm not employed by that company okay. Never to this day has there been a check from the IFBB Pro League written to me or one of my business ventures or anything for that matter. I don't work for Jim Manion or the Pro League. Even in my athlete rep capacity, I represent the athletes, not the federation. Some things might benefit the federation as they should benefit mutually."

Bob Cicherillo added,

"I can assure you the judges got it right at the end of the day. If Big Ramy comes back or not, we'll see. I've given him my recommendations and when I say my recommendations that's coming from me personally. I know Nick Trigili put out a thing talking about how you feel as though I’m speaking for the Pro league and they’re sending a message to Ramy. Bro, I don’t care what you feel. This ain’t about your feelings. It’s about my facts. I don’t speak for the Pro league I speak for me. That’s my advice to Ramy whether he takes it or not."

The New York-born bodybuilder explained the conspiracies surrounding Big Ramy. One of the conspiracies is that Jim Manion holds a grudge towards the two-time Mr. Olympia title winner for failing to show up for guest posing at the Pittsburgh Pro. Bob Cicherillo said,

"Conspiracy number one, Big Ramy lost because he didn’t show up in Pittsburgh to do a guest posing at Jim Manion’s Pittsburgh Pro. This is just laughable. Is this really what you got to cling to? You think Jim, of all people, gives two craps who shows up at his guest posing? A lot of people aren’t able to make it for various reasons. He invites a lot of people, usually top six or seven Olympians, been a tradition for many years."

Cicherillo claimed that he doesn't know why Big Ramy didn't make it to the show. He continued with his explanations. Bob Cicherillo said,

"The other notion that the judges are looking at a new direction now. Ramy’s a thing of the past now they’re onto a new direction. As if there’s a big meeting that takes place. That there’s a different direction, different vision for bodybuilding. Who’s they? The judges judge whoever shows up on stage. They pick the best bodybuilder on that day whatever division it might be in their opinion."

The New York-born bodybuilder stated that the judges want the most perfectly developed person at that stage to meet the criteria and put them in the winner's circle. Bob Cicherillo claimed that the reason Big Ramy lost was because he didn't bring his best.

Bob Cicherillo speaks about Nick Walker and Big Ramy

Bob Cicherillo further spoke about Nick Walker and Big Ramy. He said,

"Nick Walker, Big Ramy, my opinions on what they should do with their careers. These guys come out in full force, the amount of theories, conspiracies, and conjecture, and all these other things everybody brings. It never comes down to just one simple fact, which is could it be that your guy or whoever it is you're a fan of just weren't good enough? Could that be possible? Can anybody ever accept the fate that someone else was just better on that day?"

The New York-born bodybuilder added,

"I've seen some speculation on various outlets and podcast thinking that just because they feel, and we’ll get into their feelings in a minute, that their guy was a 100 percent, they nailed it or whatever, that doesn’t necessarily mean they were good enough to beat the other guy. The percentages are not equal across the board everybody. Let’s say Nick was a 100 percent. His 100% in this case is not better than Samson’s 95%. Now, we’re just applying arbitrary numbers but you get where I’m going with this."

Bob stated that everyone has deficits in bodybuilding. He claimed that Nick Walker is dependant on what others bring to the table. Bob Cicherillo said that if Nick brings 100% everytime, then the result will depend on what the others bring in terms of shape, structure, and proportion.

