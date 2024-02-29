Influencer Joey Swoll slams a woman for threatening and calling a gym goer a 'predator', advises the man to press charges for false accusations

Fitness influencer Joey Swoll has lent his support to a man falsely accused by a woman in the gym. The video shared by the woman has gone viral on social media recently.

In the video, a woman named Jane Vega was seen accusing a man of taking images of her while she was working out. Vega had also claimed that if she had noticed it earlier she would have sent the man to the hospital. Besides, the woman also went ahead and shared the location of the gym on the internet before calling the man a predator.

After the video came to the notice of Swoll, he released a video in which he explained his stance. Swoll had advised the man and the gym to take legal repercussions against the woman. Besides, he also offered to pay for the accused man's lawyer fees if he wanted to take legal action against the woman.

In the video, Joey Swoll was heard saying:

"It looks to me like he lifts his phone up slightly to use facial recognition to unlock it. Not to mention his finger is literally over the camera lens and at that angle, he’d be taking a photo of the ground, not you!”Then you go and you threaten this man. You call him a ‘predator’ and you share the location of his gym? Really? This gym should kick your ass out."

Joey Swoll fosters his stance regarding the etiquette of the gym

Bodybuilder Swoll has been quite vocal about the etiquette and the proceedings in the gym. He is known for spreading gym positivity. Recently in his Instagram video, Swoll urged the gym freaks to record their exercises at their home if they want to.

Further, he has explained that the gym is not the place for recording handstands. As it hampers the proceedings of the gym as well as disturbs the people around. In the video, Swoll said:

"If you want to do handstands or somersaults, cartwheels, whatever your heart desires with nobody walking through your video, do it at home."

Joey Swoll also stated that the gym is not owned by a single individual and to film handstands or such activities in a high-traffic gym is not the ethics of gym culture.