“It’s easier than Mike Israetel’s plan”: Greg Doucette challenges Dr. Mike Israetel’s training philosophies, believes maingain is the way to go

IFBB Pro Greg Doucette and Dr. Mike Israetel have been in a heated debate with each other because of their differing training ideologies for a while now. Greg Doucette has been preaching the concept of maingaining, while Dr. Mike Israetel has been a huge supporter of the old school "bulk and cut" philosophy.

Recently, Dr. Mike Israetel posted a video on his YouTube channel where he gave tips on how to lose fat and gain muscle simultaneously. Reacting to the video, Greg Doucette gave his two cents on the topic.

While Israetel proposed a 12-week bulking program where you gain half a pound of lean tissue every week, Doucette pointed out how it is next to impossible to track such minor changes. He said:

"Does it not make more sense to just say, try and weigh about the same all year, if you lose half a pound, gain a half a pound, go up a pound, lose a pound.. just the next week make some small adjustments." (05:29)

"If you see your weight going down each week, eat a little bit more! It's not confusing it's simple, everyone can do it so that's the beauty of main gaining. I'm going to argue it's easier than Mike Isratel's plan but let's let you decide!" (05:47)

Greg Doucette believes chasing a pro card is meaningless for Dr. Mike Israetel

Even though Dr. Mike Israetel has proven himself as a bodybuilder and an elite coach, the only feather left in his cap is to turn into an IFBB Pro. Unfortunately, his dreams were shattered once again when he lost his recent bodybuilding show.

Reacting to the news of him taking a break, Greg Doucette suggested that he should retire altogether. Taking steroids at that age doesn't make sense, according to Doucette, as Mike has already established himself as a brilliant fitness coach.

“What do you have to prove? You don’t need a pro card, you have already got the number one fitness channel in the world right now. Getting hella views, more than almost anyone. And so, what does he have left to prove? He doesn’t need a pro card. That is just for your ego.” (5:50)

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments.

