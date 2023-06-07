Lee Priest, the Australian bodybuilding legend, had been a constant presence in the biggest bodybuilding competitions during his days as a pro. In a recent episode of Iron Rage, Lee Priest called for an Olympia-themed superhero showdown with Kai Greene.

The Australian bodybuilding veteran became popular with his muscle definition and excellent conditioning. He dominated the regional circuit and stepped onto the international level in pro bodybuilding. Despite not winning the prestigious Mr. Olympia title, Priest is still a fan favorite among fans of the sport.

Lee appeared in a recent episode of Iron Rage and took part in an interaction with Dave Palumbo. During the episode, he spoke about an Olympia-themed superhero showdown and mentioned that Kai Greene could perform the role of the villain.

At the start of the video, Lee Priest could be seen using a prosthetic arm. It seems the Australian bodybuilder was trying to denote the popular character named Bucky aka Winter Soldier from the Marvel comics and live-action movies.

"I'm getting ready. I can cover the bad arm (with a prosthetic arm). I can come back for an encore. We could do like a skit. Kai (Greene) could be a villain. I could be Superman. It would be great. Kai could make a really good Venom character or something or Predator. I could do like the Bucky and then do something else but at the end, the big Superman muscle suit."

The bodybuilder mentioned by Lee Priest is Kai Greene. His size, definition, and muscle mass was well appreciated during his days as a pro bodybuilder. Kai finished as the runner-up in Mr. Olympia competitions for three consecutive years. He has won three Arnold Classic titles in his career.

Responding to Priest's suggestion of a skit, Dave Palumbo suggested that Lee enact a scene where Superman is dead and comes back to life. Further discussing the superhero skit, the Australian also suggested the use of flashy lights.

"Can hit me on stage like a big bright light and then the cables raise me up off the stage. Then the music changes, the lightning flashes, and Kai comes out as the evil villain.

"They're going to have a painted backdrop of Metropolis or something or just project Metropolis and then have scaffolding there because remember, Kai did that routine once where he started climbing scaffolding. He could be up on the scaffolding Venom hanging down."

Lee Priest wants to integrate the superhero skit into a bodybuilding show

Lee Priest added that he wants to include the superhero skit into a bodybuilding show to entertain the fans. Speaking with the Australian bodybuilding veteran, Dave Palumbo added his own ideas:

"I mean really you're Superman. What about would you do Spider-Man or whatever? I would like to see, actually, I'd like to see Kai as octo. He gets in all those positions and yeah, that would be Dr. Octavius versus Spider-Man. You could be Spider-Man."

When asked whether he would perform as Spiderman, Priest said that he would either perform as Spiderman or as the Punisher. Palumbo also suggested that the Australian bodybuilder perform as Iron Man. Priest added:

"The whole show's just going to be Lee and Kai. It's Lee and Kai variety hour. It would be entertaining, like Lee and Kai going to do three or four different skits throughout the show, but they're well-choreographed and all that sort of stuff. It would be entertaining. But then you could use some of the other bodybuilders too, just like people on the stage that you're working around like general public type thing."

Dave Palumbo responded to Lee's superhero skit by saying that it would be nice to have an Olympia theme. Priest then continued and added:

"I think it would be good too just because superheroes these days people associate whatever they are with the muscular characters in superheroes and that X-Men type things and stuff like that."

This idea of integrating a superhero skit into a bodybuilding show seems exciting. But we would only know whether it would be a success or not among the fans of bodybuilding if it is tried at least once. Maybe Lee has to do something to make his idea come to fruition.

Poll : 0 votes