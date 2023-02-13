"King of conquering road blocks" - Fans react to 57-year-old Flex Wheeler's leg press with prosthetic leg

Flex Wheeler is a former professional bodybuilder. He is extremely talented and is famous amongst the bodybuilding community. Even the GOAT bodybuilder and eight-time Mr. Olympia title winner Ronnie Coleman termed him the best bodybuilder he has faced off against.

Wheeler has won four Arnold Classic titles in his career. His right leg below the knee was amputated in October 2019 due to circulatory vascular system problems, however, Flex continues to spend some time in the gym and does light workouts.

In a video posted on February 9, 2023, on his Instagram account, he does leg presses in the gym. Along with the video, Flex Wheeler wrote the following caption:

"Life will put roadblocks in your way, it’ll be up to you to keep moving forward. But, you don’t need to walk this path alone! I truly understand what life can do, let’s work on you as a team! Hit the link in my bio, someone from my team will contact you to discuss options. Once you sign up me and my team of coaches take it from there!!!-www.flexwheelercoaching.com"

Reacting to the video of Flex Wheeler doing leg presses with his prosthetic leg, one of his followers wrote:

"The King of conquering road blocks 👊🏼"

Flex Wheeler has built his own legacy in bodybuilding and this is a sample of how he built his legacy. Despite all the obstacles he has faced so far, Flex has shattered them and moved forward with great determination.

Fans react to Flex Wheeler's leg press video

Several fans and followers of Flex Wheeler posted their reactions to the video of him doing leg presses.

American actor Michael Beach wrote:

"Yes sir coach!!! No excuses 💪🏿✊🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿"

DJ Sadic wrote:

"🙏"

One of Flex's followers wrote:

"Thats some powerful stuff Flex. I admire you so much. With all the things life has thrown at you and you still have the peaceful spirit. Opening yourself up to others in a way that is so intimate that it draws people to you. God bless you, God bless your heart and God bless everything you touch."

Another of Flex Wheeler's followers wrote:

"God always test his best warriors 🙌🏾🙌🏾💯💯"

Yet another follower of the four-time Arnold Classic champion wrote:

"You have been inspiring me for over 20 years. Thank you @officialflexwheeler"

A few more reactions are attached below:

"You are beyond a motivator!! A goal getter!! A master of fitness!! I love this post!!"

"@officialflexwheeler you are continuously raising the bar regardless of what's thrown at you. I have the utmost respect for everything you represent and have and will accomplish my friend. Keep the faith and leading by example and strength 💪🏽🔥🙏🏾"

"There is no one more dangerous than a man who has recovered from a fall." Very inspiring. 👏"

"You’re an inspiration, Flex. Your honesty and integrity is is an under appreciated and absent trait in todays society. We’d all be better by learning from you. Love and appreciate all you do. Always praying for you. Much love, Flex. 💪"

"Great stuff Flex! A great example since the 90s."

"Respect Flex this is what a champion is and you have continued to show the world and inspire others 🙏❤️"

"You are a true inspiration Flex. God bless you mate. Keep leading the way!"

"Inspirational for whole world..!! Bravoooo🙌🙌"

"🙌 respect legend !"

The video of Flex Wheeler doing leg presses with a prosthetic leg has so far gained more than 18k likes.

While several followers and fans of Flex termed him an inspiration and legend, some showed immense love towards their favorite bodybuilder in the comments section. One thing is for sure, Flex is truly an inspiration to several people around the world.

