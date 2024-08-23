Mark Wahlberg squeezes in a grueling workout after 'The Union' premiere in Los Angeles 

'The Union' star Mark Wahlberg recently shared a reel on his Instagram handle, making it difficult for fans to believe that he is 53. It is no secret that he likes to shed sweat in the early hours of the day when the world is fast asleep.

But now, his next-level dedication has emerged. Mark shared a mini vlog of himself working out even on a rest day, immediately after returning from the premiere of his new release 'The United.' The video starts with the American actor saying:

"Alright, we just got off the plane, 15 hour flight. Left directly after the premiere from L.A."

"We completely missed Tuesday. Wednesday is our day off, its 9 o'clock in the morning. But we're still gonna get the Tuesday work done," he added.

That's some serious dedication right there. Watch the video of Mark Wahlberg squeezing in a workout despite it being a rest day:

"I get eight hours of sleep every day": Mark Wahlberg

The Academy Award-nominated actor is committed to doing three things unconditionally: waking up early, praying, and working out. On Instagram, the posts that Mark Wahlberg shares with millions of his followers almost always mention the early risers club. This automatically implies that the bedtime has to be early in the evening, too.

"No More Excuses" can be seen written on a reel video he shared earlier. On being asked what time he goes to bed, Mark replied:

"What time do I go to bed? I get eight hours of sleep always. If I am in the gym at 1, that means I went to bed at 5. You do the Math! We’re working, we’re shooting. So if we’ve got to leave at 4, I gotta get up at 1."

Watch the reel video where he has shared his mantra:

