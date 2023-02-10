“Not a smart decision” - Samir Bannout comments on William Bonac’s 2023 Arnold Classic prep despite kidney issues

Samir Bannout has become a prominent voice in the sport of bodybuilding since stepping away from professional competition. Through his podcast appearances and his social media platforms, the former Lebanese professional works on offering unique perspectives on matters concerning the sport today.

In typical fashion, Bannout appeared on the most recent episode of the "Muscle Maturity Podcast" and was openly critical of William Bonac’s decision to participate in the Arnold Classic despite facing concerns with his kidneys:

"If he’s going to do the show taking orals or not, and he said he must stop his medication that he’s using to release the pressure off his kidneys, so that also will interfere with the absorption of the anabolics he’ll be taking. Overall, it’s not a smart decision to do that show [2023 Arnold Classic] in my opinion."

Last month, William Bonac talked about getting his blood work done and that it revealed inflammation in his kidneys. He mentioned that he has stopped taking oral steroids to protect his kidneys but will be avoiding medication, too, until he is done with the Classic.

This year's Arnold Classic made headlines when the organization announced that the prize money will be bumped up to a whooping $300,000. Bannout further criticized Bonac's decision by making a reference to the prize:

"I like Bonac, don’t get me wrong. He’s a good guy, but sometimes the money tempts you to do things."

Bannout puts the responsibilty on Bonac's coach Chad Nicholls

Bannout believes that the responsibilty of reasoning with Bonac lies with his coach Chad Nicholls, who should have talked the bodybuilder out of taking the stage in March. He said:

"If I was Chad, I would say, ‘Listen buddy, I care about you, you’re a young man, you have family, I want you to stay healthy. Let’s get back next year and I’ll be glad to coach you and take you all the way to the top again.’ He should listen, really. He should listen to his health first. I like Bonac, don’t get me wrong, I like the guy."

Bannout pointed out the difference between legendary coach Hany Rambod's coaching philosophy and that adopted by Nicholls, stating that Rambod focuses on his athletes' well-being more than anything else:

"Hany [Rambod] is supporting the athletes. He looks at their health and wellbeing, and says, ‘No, time out.’ And they are listening. I think Chad should do that too. ‘Hey, listen guy, you should not be doing that show and honestly I wouldn’t want to be your coach at this point because it’s risky and I don’t want you to get hurt on my watch.' "

Bannout is known for advocating a ride back to old-school methods of building size and criticizing various aspects of the game today, compromising health and fitness. Bannout believes that Bonac, if he takes care of his health, can compete until he is 50:

"His body won’t be as responsive but to have a health issue, that’s going to make things a lot more difficult. If I were him, I would sit for a year and come back strong again. He’s still got a few — 10 years to go. He could compete till 50 comfortably if he can take care of his health."

Bonac will take to the stage in March alongside some massive names to try and claim the Arnold Classic title. It remains to be seen if he can put up a fight despite health issues.

