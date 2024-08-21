"Reduce your calories": Sam Sulek drops insightful advice for hard gainers, contradicts his 'eat big to get big' philosophy

22-year-old fitness sensation Sam Sulek went viral last year, thanks to his TikTok posts. Having trained under a lot of elite bodybuilders and coaches, Sulek has a ton of knowledge and experience at a very young age. Often considered a mass monster by his fans, Sam Sulek is famous for chugging down gallons of chocolate milk with donuts as part of his bulking diet.

However, in a recent YouTube video that he posted on his channel, Sam Sulek stated that reducing your calories can lead to a better bulk in many cases. Being a young lifter himself, Sulek often states that he is also learning more and more by experimenting on his body. Having previously accepted that his bulking diets weren't that good of an idea, Sulek now recommends maintaining healthy body fat and consuming healthy meals during the bulk. He said:

"You have to be within a reasonable leanness to even cut down back to a reasonable baseline... Sure you wanna gain as much weight as possible within a four, five, maybe even six-month period as long as you are gaining weight, but you have to be able to realise- Am I really getting any stronger, are my pumps getting even crazier, or am I just getting softer, am I just putting on unnecessary body fat." (10:00)

Providing the solution for this, Sam further stated:

"Reduce your calories, which I know that is the last thing that you'd hear me say... but if you are eating above a certain amount, then you are not gonna utilise those calories properly, they are just gonna overflow into stored energy, getting bigger f**king belly. Fat in the lower back and love handles."

Sam Sulek is a huge believer in 'eat big to get big' philosophy

Claiming that his insane muscularity and mass monster frame are a result of extreme bulking, Sam Sulek made a video on YouTube where he clearly said that without consuming a ton of calories, you can't expect to get big. Providing the perfect analogy to prove his point, Sam Sulek pointed out:

"The primary suspect which everyone should be looking at is the calories...if you are in the wild, the biggest animal, the biggest dogs, they are the ones that eat the most. The biggest animal in the jungle is the one who eats the most food...There's no beating that, there's no beating the law of jungle." (29:30)

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments.

