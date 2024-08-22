Ronnie Coleman's insane 600g Protein Diet leaves Alex Eubank in disbelief

Fitness Influencer Alex Eubank shared a fun vlog where he trained with Ronnie Coleman and asked him about some things all his fans want to hear. Eubank is a bodybuilding content creator with 3 million followers on his Instagram and 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

In his most recent video, he worked out at the Ronnie Coleman Signature Series gym, where the 8x Mr. Olympia was also present. After doing a few exercises, Eubank asked Coleman if he takes any pre-workout meals, and what those are. He answered this classic combination as his constant:

"Normally chicken and rice. When I was competing, that's what it was. So I'm doing the same thing Today. That didn't change that much, just a little bit." [8:02]

Watch this talk between Alex Eubank and Ronnie Coleman:

Alex being a gen-Z youngster, asked the veteran a legit question:

"Do you eat out often, or do you just keep it clean?" Alex asked; "My wife cooks pretty good," replied Coleman. [8:16]

Alex then said he got a few burgers without the buns and grilled chicken because he didn't want to eat too many carbs while on a road trip. Ronnie Coleman said:

"That's what I always do. I cannot eat a burger with all that bread."[8:26]

Coleman proceeded to tell how things were when he was young and competing:

"When I dieted, I only took 124g a day, 600g of protein When we were going for the Olympia, I used to get up in the night. To eat. And then go back to bed." [8:34]

He then mentioned all the meat he was having was actually lean:

"Chicken, steak, turkey, all lean. I was eating every three hours. I was hungry every three hours, real hungry." [9:19]

Eubank's reaction was all surprised and inspired.

Ronnie Coleman tells crazy story from his days in the police service

Eubank couldn't stop asking Coleman questions like any youngster would if they were training with such a legend. He asked Ronnie to tell some crazy story from the days when he was in the police department.

"I always tried to get off early every night and had these calls to take, so had to work overtime," Coleman started [9:42]

Giving context, he mentioned how Texas people liked to shoot their guns in the air for no reason. People would call the police when they heard shots, and Coleman continued:

"So I got one of those calls one night, showed up on the scene, and you know, normally you just show up there and drive off." [10:00]

But that night that fire wasn't for no reason, as Ronnie Coleman continued telling the story:

"That guy started pointing (at me). I'm like what the hell is he doing? So I asked 'What's going on dude? How are you shooting in there?" [10:07]

Coleman didn't know that he was arriving at a murder scene!

"I opened the door, blood was everywhere. On the walls, on the fireplace, all over the floor, and two people laying there, dead. Needless to say, I worked until like 4 or 5 in the morning." [10:22]

That sounded crazy to Eubank. It became crazier as Coleman said that another time a 20-year-old guy hung himself because his dog died and his girlfriend left him. He said that he had seen many dead bodies and suicide cases in his life.

