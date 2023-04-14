"Sergio Oliva is damn capable" - Former Mr. Olympia Samir Bannout believes Sergio Oliva Jr. can win the 2023 Olympia

1983's Mr. Olympia Samir Bannout has become a resounding internet personality surrounding the sport of bodybuilding thanks to his unique take on the sport today. The former Lebanese bodybuilder is well-known and respected for his advocacy for returning to the old-school ways of competing in the sport.

On a recent episode of the Muscle Maturity podcast, Bannout opened up about famed former bodybuilder Sergio Oliva's son, Oliva Jr. and his chances of winning the 2023 Olympia. According to Bannout, Oliva Jr. can win the 2023 Olympia but he needs to change his mentality a little bit.

"I think for Sergio he needs to not talk about it and just get it done. Just go in shredded to the bone. Honestly, he’s capable. Sergio Oliva is damn capable."

Bannout added that Oliva Jr. has a very capable physique and should aim to improve his conditioning. According to Samir, nobody on the Olympia roster has a 'perfect' body and Oliva can take advantage of that.

"I look at his body man. All you got to do is come in crispy like 24-carat and pose. Because none of those guys have a perfect body, there’s no such thing as perfect competitors nowadays."

According to Bannout, Sergio will be the front-runner provided he works on completing his physique.

"Let’s put it this way: Sergio hasn’t reached his full full potential. Sergio competed at maybe 80-85% but if he gets to 100% with his complete physique and get slightly more waisted and pose like a champion, I mean come on, he’s got all the beef, he’s hardly missing anything."

Bannout also added that Sergio needs to change his mentality and envision himself winning the shows he attends. Recalling a conversation he had with Sergio, Samir said:

"It’s a mental, it’s the mental – I think Sergio one time – I saw Sergio at Gold’s, I said, ‘Sergio, you’re going to be in the top six.’ He says he wasn’t sure, ‘Come on, you think so?’ He thinks he’s top 10, I tell him, ‘Sergio you better think right away top three or win, you can’t go there and not think, oh you’re not going to be able to crack the top six.’ I swear I told him that."

"Nick Walker has a better attitude" - Samir Bannout believes the only thing Walker has on Regan Grimes and Sergio Oliva Jr. is his mentality

The former Lebanese bodybuilder has previously praised Regan Grimes' physique and has voiced his opinion on his potential.

This time around, Bannout added that Nick Walker does not necessarily have a better physique than Grimes or Sergio, but he definitely has the right mentality.

"Regan Grimes has so much potential and I – he’s Canadian. It’s the same situation with Sergio and Regan Grimes. Both of these guys can be frontrunners, easily top three if they do the work. I don’t think Nick Walker is better but Nick Walker has a better attitude and is a warrior. He’s working like a champion and he showed with what he had was amazing."

Sergio Oliva Jr. recently revealed that he will attend the Arnold Classic in South America, but not as a competitor. He aims to put on a show in the near future to qualify for the 2023 Olympia.

