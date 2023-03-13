Sergio Oliva Jr. released after serving jail time in Dubai

Sergio Oliva Jr. is the son of legendary bodybuilder Sergio Oliva. The legendary bodybuilder won three Mr. Olympia titles while his son Sergio Oliva Jr. is also a professional bodybuilder.

There have been huge expectations for Sergio Jr. due to his father's legacy and reputation in professional bodybuilding. The bodybuilder's last competition was the 2021 Legion Sports Fest Pro, in which he finished in third place behind Regan Grimes and Shaun Clarida.

Sergio has revealed that he was involved in an accident which caused a man to die. He also announced that he has been released after serving jail time in Dubai. On March 11, 2023, Sergio posted a video on Instagram along with the caption:

"Locked up abroad: The Truth"

The bodybuilder stated that he was not allowed to speak about jail terms. Sergio said:

"Look I’m not allowed to speak about the jail conditions. This was the worst experience of my entire life. As bad as it all was, my mind was worse. I was going crazy wanting something to do."

Further during the video, he explained the incident in a detailed manner. The Instagram video is attached below.

Sergio Oliva Jr. explains the accident which resulted in him being sent to jail

In his long video, Sergio Oliva detailed the whole incident. The professional bodybuilder said:

"I was driving in traffic very slow, maybe 20 miles under the speed limit. I went to change lanes. The couriers, they drive crazy, they drive crazy, they drive in and through the cars, anyone can tell you. One was going through, other cars behind me."

"When I went to change lanes, he wasn't there, and he came up through in between the cars and he slightly hit the side of my car. He fell off his bike into the street and that would have been it. Maybe some damage on his bike and that's all it would have been."

Oliva Jr. further continued:

"Unfortunately, while he was in the street, another truck ran him over. It's the worst thing I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anyone lifeless, his body rolling under the car messed up big time."

"So, I immediately jumped out into the street. Like one of the busiest, if not the busiest street here in Dubai, even almost getting hit by cars myself but I wanted to rush to the body to try and help him."

Sergio Oliva Jr. added:

"The ambulance came and they actually said he was okay. He had a broken leg, and they were going to take him to the hospital."

Despite being taken to the hospital, later that night or the next day, the injured person passed away. Sergio Oliva Jr. said:

"Later that night or the next day he died at the hospital. I don't know from what, maybe internal bleeding. I honestly have no clue. So, the policy here in Dubai is, if someone dies, they have to thoroughly go through everything, which is actually great."

Sergio explained that the person will be sent to jail and has to wait there until the case is presented to the judge. The legendary bodybuilder's son stated that he has no criminal charges. He also claimed that he doesn't know if the case was made public or not.

Sergio Oliva Jr. said that he had already gone to court while he was in jail and was told that it was a traffic violation and not a criminal case.

The professional bodybuilder claimed that at the time of the accident there were no drug or blood tests but stated that he was tested for alcohol. Sergio Oliva Jr. continued:

"I absolutely had insurance. Driving in the UAE without car insurance is a huge deal. I wouldn't be out. I wouldn't be out for a long time if I was driving without insurance. I can't even think about a competition and what I'm going to do. I'm kind of messed up from all of this. I'm so sick. I have no idea what I caught while I was in there."

Sergio's followers were hoping for him to return to competitive bodybuilding, but it looks like they will have to wait a little longer. When he returns, Sergio Oliva Jr. will be looking to compete in the Mr. Olympia as he has expressed his desire to win the contest in the past.

