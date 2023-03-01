"The 30-minute rule" - Arnold Schwarzenegger shares steps for ‘bulletproof’ workout routine

Arnold Schwarzenegger often uses his social media platforms to influence people towards a healthier lifestyle. Taking this a step further, Arnold set up The Pump Daily newsletter where he gives fitness advice to his audience every day.

In a recent edition of the newsletter, Arnold provided insight on building a 'bulletproof' 30-minute routine to follow every day.

Three steps to building a 30-minute routine the Arnold Schwarzenegger way:

Step 1

Establish the 'why': Set a big-picture goal. What is it that you want to achieve? What are your goals? What is the reason behind the goal?

Step 2

Gain a sense of direction by setting immediate goals. These immediate goals will act as milestones leading up to the big-picture goal.

Step 3

Create specific steps and exercises that will allow you to achieve your immediate goals.

For example, if your 'big-picture' goal is to get rid of a slouch and stand more upright to look better, you will need to set some immediate goals such as being more conscious of posture while sitting and walking and strengthening the muscles of the upper back.

From this, some specific steps can be drawn out - working on exercises that engage the lower and upper traps (10 minutes), neck exercises (10 minutes) and stretching the traps and the pecs to reduce tightness (10 minutes).

Arnold Schwarzenegger on the effectiveness of a 30-minute routine

Arnold Schwarzenegger also shared words of wisdom on how a 30 minutes of movement will do a world of good to human beings. He said:

"As Arnold Schwarzenegger loves to say, “don’t think, just do it!” Movement is movement, so as long as you get your 30 minutes — in any way the matter how you split up the activity — will give you the health benefits you desire. That means you can do work for your schedule and lifestyle — you’ll give yourself a better chance of living longer and providing your mind and body with endless benefits.

"Bulletproof Your Routine If you read the item above for about 30 minutes of movement, you might think, “That’s great — but how do I make this happen?” Arnold talks about building routines and habits. And one of the best ways to turn any goal into a reality is to create a goal hierarchy."

Schwarzenegger greets fans during the Arnold Sports Festival Australia at The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on March 18, 2018, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Scientific studies have shown that 30 minutes of exercise per day can drastically improve an individual's health. However, there are questions about the intensity of the exercise and breaks in between.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's newsletter covered this in detail:

"The 30-Minute Rule When are 30 minutes, not 30 minutes? Apparently, when it comes to exercise. Years ago, scientists discovered that 30 minutes of daily activity could improve longevity. But the assumption was always you needed to set aside 30 minutes for a workout.

"But then scientists asked the question: Is it 30 minutes total or 30 minutes consecutively? ... If you like super short workouts, you’ll love what they found. Turns out, getting 30 minutes total per day — no three 10-minute walks, 30 consecutive minutes in the gym, or a mix-and-match method of adding up exercise throughout the day to hit 30 minutes total. We tend to stress details that don’t matter."

Arnold Schwarzenegger's work in the fitness industry is unparalleled. The combination of knowledge and influence allows the bodybuilding legend to continue being an inspirational figure to many around the world.

