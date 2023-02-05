"There’s an art and science to training..." - Arnold Schwarzenegger shares workout tips in his newsletter

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a seven-time Mr Olympia winner, has turned 75 years old but has not yet stopped staying healthy. In his newsletter, the Daily Pump, he frequently offers tips and ideas on how to maintain fitness while gaining muscle and strength.

In a recent edition, Schwarzenegger discussed the fallacy that lifting more weights is always better. He used the example of one of his heroes, famed bodybuilder Eugen Sandow, who contributed to the early 20th-century growth of strength sports.

"There’s an art and science to training. Intensity determines your outcome. You need to challenge yourself and push towards failure, which means you could find yourself doing 20 or 30 reps in some instances."

Schwarzenegger went on to say that in order to get the desired outcome, it's important to understand your body's failure points and strive towards them. This has to be done throughout workouts rather than simply pumping out a lot of reps at a small weight.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also emphasized the exercises which are best for lifting lighters, stressing that not all actions have the same attributes and restrictions.

"The higher rep approach won’t necessarily make sense for more complicated exercises. You might think a set of 30 reps on squats with 100 pounds would be 'better' than 300 pounds for 10 reps, but it’s not that simple..."

Arnold Schwarzenegger's amazing career

In 1947, on July 30th, Arnold Schwarzenegger was born. He is an actor, producer, businessman, and former bodybuilder who is an American, born and brought up in Austria. In 2004 and 2007, Time magazine named Schwarzenegger one of the top 100 global influencers.

Arnie won the title of Mr Universe at the mere age of 20. He later won seven Mr Olympia championships. Schwarzenegger remains a senior figure in the bodybuilding industry.

The 'Austrian Oak' rose to fame as a Hollywood action movie icon and a recognized brand. This was a result of his prominent roles in films like Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator, Commando, and Predator.

Arnold Schwarzenegger first gained notoriety when he appeared in the film Pumping Iron, which introduced the American audience to his 'win at all costs' mentality. Soon after, he was inundated with Hollywood movie offers, and went on to rule the action film business.

In politics, Schwarzenegger was initially elected as a Republican to succeed then-Governor Gray Davis in a recall election on October 7, 2003. On November 17, 2003, he was elected Governor to complete Davis's term.

