“They are now desensitized”: Greg Doucette blames Sam Sulek, Togi & other influencers for using steroids and unleashing an unhealthy epidemic

Greg Doucette has again opened his mouth against what he thinks are bad practices in the bodybuilding industry, especially by the influencers. Doucette is an IFBB pro coach known for his critical reviews on anything and everything that happens in bodybuilding.

He has recently shamed the use of steroids by some of the most popular bodybuilding influencers in a YouTube video. Greg mentioned that he has seen a paradigm shift in the mindset of people in the last three years:

"People went from being scared of steroids to now people thinking: yeah, these people are using steroids, and so they are now desensitized." [4:46]

Greg spoke about the secret behind these influencers who seem to get a ripped physique without much hard work:

Trending

"Well here's the secret: you take a sh*tload of steroids, you go to the gym if you feel like it , and you have your dream physique. So if that doesn't sound like arpromotion for steroids, then well, I don't know what is." [2:53]

Greg is not unaware of himself being highly critical of certain practices; as he said:

"Half my videos are about Mizell and others like Togi, talking about the dangers of performance-enhancing drugs. I'm going over their blood work, explaining how they're not healthy, and hopefully undoing some of the damage that the other guys who are glorifying promoting steroids they're doing." [3:50]

Watch Greg talk about how he feels about the inexplicit normalization of steroids on social media:

Greg criticized the USA Olympic swimming team for doping

It has only been a few days since Greg openly reacted to the US swimming team's faces turning violet in Paris. He isn't shy about what he thinks, especially when the athletes seem to be OK with using performance-enhancing substances. He pointed out:

"Their whole body looks nice and tan with their six packs but their faces are blue and purple," Doucette said in his video 'Exposing Purple Face Olympic Swimmers' on YouTube.

Watch the video below:

Greg also said that even the countries that the athletes represent, or the agencies that test them and should report them, never openly say anything.

But they definitely are on something, and the world is starting to see this as the new normal. Greg being a coach, expressed his fear regarding the behaviors of the most popular youth icons in bodybuilding: potential Mr. Olympia 2024 Chris Bumstead, Togi, and YouTuber Sam Sulek.

"They may not even explain the steroids they're on, but the fact that everyone knows they're on them, is causing people to think, well it's not that big a deal," Greg seemed concerned ([5:07] in his video 'It's Too Late To Save Togi' on YouTube).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback