"Very difficult to beat" - Jay Cutler on prospects of other bodybuilders defeating Hadi Choopan at 2023 Mr. Olympia

Jay Cutler is a four-time Mr. Olympia who impressed the world of bodybuilding with his monstrous quads and his signature move, the Quad Stomp. Since retirement, Cutler has remained one of the most respected figures in the sport, often giving advice to younger athletes and providing insight into bodybuilding.

In a recent episode of Cutler Cast, he laid down all the variables surrounding all the frontrunners in the race to topple reigning Mr. Olympia Hadi Choopan. Although he believes some bodybuilders are capable of achieving this feat, Hadi is a giant amongst men.

"Hadi is going to be very difficult to beat. People forget quick man, you know ... You guys got to remember, he’s knocked at that door and he kicked that thing in. Not even – you know a better overall look, but not what he is capable of."

While Choopan displayed a tremendously chiseled physique at the Olympia last year, Cutler believes he has and will improve before this year's edition.

According to the four-time Mr. Olympia, Derek Lunsford, Samson Dauda, and Nick Walker are the three favorites to give the reigning champion a run for his money.

"Yeah, I think so too [Hadi Choopan will be better]... I think Derek is going to be tremendously better and Samson peaked once already this year… it’s tough. And Nick Walker is even more hungry now."

While he named the aforementioned athletes as front-runners, Cutler added that people would do well to not underestimate former champion Big Ramy. According to the host of Cutler Cast, 2019's winner Brandon Curry could also come in with the goods.

"Listen, I think Ramy can still come back and win this thing, you know. I mean, we forget about – where’s Brandon Curry fall in this? What if Brandon has time down and comes in. Remember, he was beating down the door for a couple of years straight."

Derek Lunsford posed the biggest threat to Hadi Choopan last year in his Open division debut. According to Jay Cutler, Lunsford has too many strengths and too few weaknesses.

"Dude, Derek is very dangerous in that spot too. I mean, who’s going to beat him in the rear poses? Who’s going to beat him in front double biceps. You think Samson can beat him in a front double? Derek has the lats and the small waist and that front double that’s just bananas."

Jay Cutler says bodybuilding today is beginning to resemble the competitiveness of the '90s

Arnold Sports Festival Australia

The 1990s saw some of the greatest competitors fight it out for the top spot, edging each other out in battles that were razor-thin. That era of bodybuilding included athletes like Ronnie Coleman, Lee Haney, and Dorian Yates taking the stage.

According to Cutler, the sport is beginning to regain the same amount of competitiveness.

"I’m just thinking as you guys are conversing, and I think we should probably close it out on this because we talked a lot about the Arnold. We’re falling back into that 90s era of competitive."

Jay Cutler believes that the torch has been passed from the old guard to the new, and an exciting era is upon us.

"We’re excited about an Open class which I think fell off for a minute because the old guard was coming out, going out, and now the new guard has come in and a lot of new guys are like solidifying position now. It’s making it exciting again."

