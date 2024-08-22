“Was looking for a fight every day”: Ronnie Coleman reveals only desire left unfulfilled during his time in Texas police department

8-times Mr Olympia, Ronnie Coleman has been a hard-working man since a very young age. Long before he established his legacy in the realm of bodybuilding, he was a police officer in the Texas police department. Having witnessed many crimes over the years, it wasn't until 2003 that he retired from the police force.

Winning five Olympia titles while being a police officer wasn't an easy task. During his time as a police officer, there was only one thing that Coleman dreamt of every day while chugging down his diet in the police car. And that was to live his childhood dream of fighting bad men.

Unfortunately, given his insane muscularity and size, no one dared to get into a fight with Ronnie Coleman. During his recent training session with Alex Eubank, he shed light on his years in the force.

Trending

During their shoulder workout together, Alex Eubank rightly pointed out:

"I could not imagine like having like disturbance call and like you pull up. Because you are jacked. Just having like a jacked a** police officer pulling up at your doorstep." (13:57)

Replying to this, Ronnie Coleman revealed:

"I never ever had a problem. Nobody never wanted to fight me. I was looking for a fight everyday." (14:05)

Ronnie Coleman nearly got his dream fulfilled

'The King' Coleman revealed that he used to work part-time at a restaurant after his shift as a police officer ended. It was during this time that he tackled a drunk man who was being violent for no reason.

After multiple failed attempts of trying to calm the man down, Ronnie Coleman and the drunk man got into a minor physical altercation. Ronnie immediately called his team back at the station and got the man arrested.

"I grabbed him by his arm like 'Dude' and he did this (punched him) and the fight was on. The fight was on. I grabbed him, I threw him down. He wasn't that big you know. Like 'Dude I told you to calm down, so now you are under arrest for disturbing the peace' or something," he narrated. (14:40)

Further Ronnie Coleman acknowledged that he was pretty huge at that time. Weighing around 215 lbs back then and preparing for the Mr Universe title, Coleman made sure to teach the man a lesson.

"I was 215. I was getting ready for the Mr Universe. Yeah, I was big and strong yeah. Like I deadlifted 750 this time...Man I grabbed his arm and I shoved his head into the wall like boom...I shoved him like four five times," he added. (15:03)

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback