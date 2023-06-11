WATCH: Bodybuilder shames older woman for her obese look, netizens hit back

There is something very disconcerting about bodybuilders shaming other people for their physique, be it too much on the heavier side or the lighter. Bodybuilder and content creator Harrison Sullivan aka @hstikkytokky recently uploaded a TikTok video shaming an old lady for just being overweight. It gained quite a lot of attention over the internet.

Joey Swoll @TheJoeySwoll Treat others the way you want to be treated or how you want your Mother treated. Treat others the way you want to be treated or how you want your Mother treated. https://t.co/ML03FjtwLN

Some people were seen agreeing with him, but most people did what was more on the expected lines. They raised their voice against the bodybuilder and spoke up for the woman who has no idea that this is going on.

The video got over 70K likes and some people were seen making fun of the person. However, most viewers did hit back with a positive outlook and described the bodybuilder as 'insensible'. A video of this sort should definitely not be included under the tagline of 'funny TikTok videos'.

Joey Swoll @TheJoeySwoll What’s really sad is that she looks to be someone on their weight loss journey. I have a lot of experience with people that make amazing transformations, some with extreme weight loss, and she appears to be doing just that. You NEVER know what someone is going through so ALWAYS… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… What’s really sad is that she looks to be someone on their weight loss journey. I have a lot of experience with people that make amazing transformations, some with extreme weight loss, and she appears to be doing just that. You NEVER know what someone is going through so ALWAYS… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Bodybuilder Sullivan filmed the woman and posted the video without asking for her permission, violating her privacy. This is definitely unethical from the perspective of a sane individual.

Some popular faces on the internet like Joey Swoll spoke up for the woman and asked his followers not to pull these kinds of acts just to gain some likes on TikTok.

Stella Garrett @watching_skies @waitwhatweird I love every single one of Joey Swoll’s videos. Making fun of people, criticizing them, and inappropriate filming are all huge issues in gyms and discouraging attendance everywhere, and it seems like he is the only one really calling it out. @waitwhatweird I love every single one of Joey Swoll’s videos. Making fun of people, criticizing them, and inappropriate filming are all huge issues in gyms and discouraging attendance everywhere, and it seems like he is the only one really calling it out.

Bodybuilder Harrison Sullivan has said nothing about this yet, and neither did he put down the video that was uploaded. Netizens demanded that he apologize. The bodybuilder is yet to heed these demands.

There are millions of people dealing with body image issues, who have been facing all sorts of bullying for the way they look. Even if they want to change themselves, they are quite skeptical about taking the first step, as they are afraid of getting bullied on the path.

They have always been scared to step into the gym, as they didn't want the bodybuilders to make them feel inferior. Shaming someone else on a social platform definitely won't make anyone cool.

As the social media wave started, people got the freedom to say literally anything to anyone regardless of what the other person might think or might be going through. There are cases where comments or videos like these were enough to push people over the edge.

There should definitely be a boundary when it comes to making fun of other people. Not everyone would take it as a joke. They might be having an ordeal and this might worsen their mental health.

The world would be a better place if people like Harrison Sullivan understood how to be a little sensitive toward other human beings.

