“We used compounds to bulk” - Jay Cutler discusses steroids in bodybuilding

Jay Cutler is one of the most respected figures in the sport of bodybuilding. After forging a career talked about alongside the likes of greats such as Ronnie Coleman and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cutler has taken on a mentor role since retirement. It is often displayed through his social media platforms, his podcast, and his YouTube Channel.

In a recent vlog uploaded to his YouTube channel, the bodybuilding legend discussed the sport and the steroid use within it. Speaking of the nuances of using steroids to achieve different goals back in the day, Cutler said:

"I talked a little bit about it. Obviously, we had protocol that you know people followed as far as like, hey we used compounds to bulk and then you use certain compounds to cut up but we all know the nutrition and the cutting off of certain foods and whatever are going to help. You’re not just going to change compounds and get absolutely shredded."

Steroid use in bodybuilding has been heavily debated and criticized by sporting organizations and individuals, with some even considering it 'cheating'. Cutler cleared the air by driving home the point that steroids alone won't do anything for progress.

Cutler added that steroid use in the sport has increased over the years, with professionals nowadays requiring to take a variety of steroids to stay competitive.

"You know we all have our different training theories, there’s no right or wrong way. The hard part that I have these days are that you know – people really think that the protocol and that means the drug use is way more intense for the pros or the people like myself in the heyday right."

Cutler addressed another misconception surrounding the use of growth hormones (GH). He said that while he was on GH, he still had to go through difficult diets to stay lean:

"It’s like the people that say, ‘oh I took GH and I can eat whatever I want and stay lean.’ I can honestly tell you like using GH never really – did it – maybe I felt a little fuller but I still had to diet my ass off in order to lose weight you know."

Cutler on the change in steroid use over the years

A common hobby for many enthusiasts is pitting old-school bodybuilders against today's professionals. This is often misguided due to the constant progress of research in steroid use, training methods, and other factors. Cutler reiterated this point, saying:

"They just think hey you’re lying if you’re saying you're only using this or that. But you know, the availability of whatever else. As much as today, there’s more prescriptions going on than when it was when we were going on. It’s almost – I don’t want to say it’s accepted, but today, it’s more relevant. Like there’s more studies, there’s more research on what it should be."

Cutler continued to talk about the introduction of HRT, which reduced the 'cycle-on, cycle-off' approach:

"There was no such thing as HRT or whatever else, cycle on cycle off was very common. And I’ve been called – you know, inexperienced for doing that or ignorant right. But it seemed to always work well for me, as far as receptors and whatever else. You know, I keep going back and forth on this whole transformation process, trust me, there’s a lot of days that I feel – man, do I want to turn to volume up. It’s like me getting up and eating at two in the morning."

Jay is one of the most influential figures in the sport. His achievements are on par with legends such as Arnold and Coleman and he continues to provide insightful commentary for upcoming bodybuilders.

Poll : 0 votes