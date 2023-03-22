"Your body does NOT need weights to change" - Arnold Schwarzenegger's workout for this week

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most influential people on the planet. His career as a professional bodybuilder coupled with his successful run as a Hollywood star has given him a stature among the public which has become unshakeable. Arnold also garnered fame from his successful political career as he served as the governor of California for two terms.

With these accolades, Arnold has become a global figure in a variety of fields, but his focus remains on seeing a world with better health practices. To achieve this, the 'Austrian Oak' uses his social media platforms and his newsletter to help his followers. In a recent edition of The Pump Daily newsletter, Arnold noted that weights are not a neccesity to build muscle.

"Your body does NOT need weights to change; it requires resistance. When machines, dumbbells, and barbells are not available (or unwanted), your body weight can be used to create an amazingly effective workout that builds muscle. As we previously shared, research suggests that intensity — not the amount of weight you use — drives muscle growth. In other words, you can use heavier or lighter weights as long as you push yourself near the point of failure."

Arnold added that the intensity of bodyweight exercises can be increased by varying the sets and the volume.

"To find the sweet spot with bodyweight exercises, try supersets, giant sets, and circuits to add more volume and use ‘self-limiting’ exercises. Self-limiting movements — like push-ups and inverted rows — reduce your injury risk because when you can no longer complete any reps, you simply stop moving (without the fear of a barbell crushing you).

"Here’s an example of a bodyweight, muscle-building workout that will prioritize intensity, focus on self-limiting exercises, and move at a pace where you will exhaust your muscle and force them to grow."

How to perform Arnold's workout of the week

The following workout is supposed to be done as a giant set. This means you will perform the exercises one after the other with very little to no rest in between. Upon completion, you will rest for three minutes and repeat them a total of two to four times.

1. Inverted row: as many reps as possible (until they cannot be performed correctly)

2. Inverted row hold: 10 seconds (on the last rep of inverted rows, pull your chest to the bar, and squeeze your shoulder blades together, holding as long as possible)

3. Pushups: as many reps as possible

4. Plank: 10 seconds (on last rep of pushups, hold in the plank position, pushing down through your palms, creating tension in your arms, chest, and abs)

5. Alternating reverse lunges: 10-20 reps

6. Bodyweight squats: as many reps as possible

7. Squat hold: 10 seconds (on last rep of squats, lower your body and hold the bottom of the squat for 10 seconds

8. Glute-hamstring walkouts: 60 seconds

At the age of 75, Arnold Schwarzenegger is still working towards helping his fans stay fit. This lifetime dedication to fitness has and will leave a mark on the world for a long time to come.

