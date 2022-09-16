“It was never the way I looked” – Ronnie Coleman says he never looked at himself and here’s why 

Retired US bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman is considered the greatest bodybuilder in the world. With eight Mr. Olympia titles in his bag, he is known for his dominant physique.

The perks of being an athlete include having cut-out muscles and an impressive build. So, it is but natural for any athlete to admire themselves in the mirror—but not for Ronnie Coleman.

In 2019, Coleman sat down for an interview with Patrick Bet-David for Valuetainment. During the interview, Ronnie made a surprising revelation when Bet-David asked if he ever admired his own ripped muscles. Coleman responded that he has never done that.

"I never looked at myself, it was all always about being in gym working out, enjoying myself, and having fun, and being healthy. It was never the way I looked."

Ronnie Coleman further added that he never looked at himself even when he was onstage no matter what shape he was in. Bett-David appeared confused and asked him what he meant by that.

"I didn't notice this. People saw the way I looked. I didn't see the way I looked."

Bett-David looked astonished at the fact that somebody as well-built and strong as Ronnie Coleman never cared much for his appearance. He asked Coleman if he ever looked in the mirror while working out in the gym.

"If you look at the videos, you'll see there's not a mirror right there in front of me."

Just as Bett-David was reacting to these revelations, his phone sprang up with a notification and the host joked that "even Siri is confused".

"I was in it to be good, to be great, but not to look a certain way" - Ronnie Coleman

Ronnie Coleman

When retired US bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman revealed that he never stopped to admire his physique in the mirror, not even while he was working out in the gym, this naturally astonished host Patrick Bett-David.

Bett-David asked Coleman if he had never actually looked in the mirror. The bodybuilder said that there were times during his shows.

"No no, there was, there was. There were times backstage and I see a mirror, I turn my head, you know, when I walk past."

But there was a reason why Coleman never bothered to check out his physique. For him, bodybuilding was about being great rather than just looking great.

"I was never in it to to look a certain way, you know. I was in it to be good, to be great, but not to look a certain way. That's why I was gonna tell you now that you know the way I look back then, that was all good and great, but I wasn't in it to look a certain way. I was in it to be great."

Coleman said that even though he is retired now and doesn't compete anymore, his attitude towards his appearance remains the same.

"So now that I'm not even competing anymore, I'm still the same way. I'm not in it to look a certain way. I mean it's just for, you know, the enjoyment of being in the gym working out and being healthy."

Ronnie Coleman further added that he went to the gym to enjoy himself and not to focus on looking a certain way.

"So I'm not going for a certain look. I've always just went into the gym to have fun, enjoy myself, and you know, just be in there, but not to look a certain way."

Certainly, Ronnie Coleman has a unique approach towards his fitness.

