“She told me I was gonna be second” – When Ronnie Coleman said his loss to Jay Cutler was pre-decided

For more than a decade, Ronnie Coleman ruled the bodybuilding world, taking home eight Mr. Olympia crowns, among other honors.

The legendary bodybuilder often remains in the limelight due to his reaction videos on his YouTube channel. But this time, he is in the spotlight due to an interview with Valuetainment. He revealed in the interaction that he received insider information during the 2006 Mr. Olympia event:

"Oh yeah yeah yeah... my girlfriend told me, told me... I was gonna be second..."

Ronnie Coleman talks about his Mr. Olympia career

The man who made the catchphrase 'Lightweight, baby!' famous, Ronnie Coleman has made a name for himself in the world of bodybuilding. In an interview with Valuetainment, Coleman recalled his loss to Jay Cutler.

The interviewer, Patrick Bet-David, asked him about the 2006 Mr. Olympia competition. In this event, he came second to Jay Cutler (his successor). However, even before the announcement, he seemed to be a bit disappointed. So Patrick asked him if he knew that he was going to lose. To which he replied:

"Yeah, cuz I really knew I was gonna be a second far away... oh yeah yeah yeah... my girlfriend told me told me... I was gonna be second... she was judging and she knew that..."

Later on, Coleman was asked how his girlfriend knew he was going to lose. He also wondered whether it was because she was the judge and gave him a score that got him up to second. Ronnie clarified that his girlfriend knew his position because she had seen the other judges' score.

"No no no... she would, I don't think she was actually judges at the judge's table... and she said...whispering that you're not... she saw the score... she said they don't have your winning... they got you second"

Patrick interrupted and asked Coleman why she told him about losing. The celebrated bodybuilder replied:

"I could prepare me... cuz she knows... she knows... I got it, you know, she'd been with me for a long time at army gates... three time I think she was second place to me..."

Ronnie Coleman was later asked about his reaction when Vicki told him that he was going to end up second. The interviewer also mentioned how Coleman looked differently before and after the announcement.

Patrick also added that somehow, he felt that Coleman knew something about the results and was already disappointed. Coleman explained his instant reaction after the results were out:

"You know you go to a shutout, phase certain things... like I don't even remember winning, you... know when I won the first one, I don't remember after they call mine, I don't remember what happened for like 15 minutes..."

In Mr. Olympia's 2006 competition, Jay Cutler defeated the great Ronnie Coleman, who won eight consecutive Mr. Olympia titles. After Jay won, his family and friends burst into cheers.

Coleman revealed that nobody expected him to win Mr. Olympia title early on in his career. But people surrounding Jay Cutler supported him, saying that he would definitely become Mr. Olympia one day.

The rivalry between 4-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler and 8-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman has long been known to the public. There is still mutual understanding between the two, despite the fact that there may occasionally still be sparks flying.

Coleman is a pioneer in the bodybuilding industry and has earned the respect of his rivals and opponents.

