“We can connect and MOTIVATE each other” – Jay Cutler shares the ‘commitment’ he made on Instagram

Jay Cutler is a name that often comes up when discussing the greats in the sport of bodybuilding. In his time competing, the bodybuilder managed to gather a ton of support and quickly became a popular figure. Long after his retirement, Cutler remains one of the most influential figures surrounding the sport.

Apart from posting pictures and updates about his life, Cutler often uses his Instagram account to help people reach their maximum potential. On his Instagram profile, Cutler welcomed the new year with an inspiring message on how he intends to use the platform.

"It’s become a social platform for millions but most important we can connect and MOTIVATE each other with a simple like or comment."

Instagram has indeed become a platform used for a variety of purposes over the years. Its original purpose was to be used by photographers to display their skills and form a social network with other artists. The platform currently serves a global audience of everyday people. In his post, Cutler recalled the promise he made to himself years ago.

"2023 just feels right. I made a commitment when I started my IG back in 2011 as @lsmithjr_ told me. 'You can put pictures of your life' on this platform."

Cutler uses the platform in a variety of ways himself. The most significant way in which he uses it is by providing fitness advice to his followers and prospective bodybuilders. He also promotes his supplements and uploads motivational posts to keep everyone up and running.

"Here we are. Sharing daily experiences with people and cultures all over the world ... I appreciate you all. I appreciate the engagement but most importantly the comments and the motivation you all continue to give me AND all my followers."

Jay Cutler has been one of the faces of the sport for a very long time. His name is sung globally alongside bodybuilding greats such as Ronnie Coleman and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The legend left everyone with a final message to begin the new year on a positive note.

"While most are starting their 'new path' to kick off the New Year…. I here to tell you I’m just gonna keep doing what I do and that’s to crush everyday like it’s my last and let’s do that all together!"

Cutler's legacy

Jay Cutler was a force to be reckoned with in his time. In his career, he has won the Mr. Olympia title, the most prestigious in the sport, four times. He won the competition in 2006 and 2007, then in 2009 and 2010. His victories made him only the third bodybuilder to ever win the title in non-consecutive years after Schwarzenegger and Franco Columbu.

He is considered one of Mr. Olympia's most successful competitors even though he has won it only four times. This is credited to him always being a consistent performer and finishing in second place six times.

Cutler was also an absolute unit and arguably invented the best quadriceps pose in the game: the Quad Stomp. To this day, Cutler remains in great shape and, hopefully, he chooses to make a return to the stage in the Masters Olympia.

