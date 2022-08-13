"We don’t operate well if we don’t have a mission": When Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke about the importance of chasing a goal

Known as the 'Austrian Oak', Arnold Schwarzenegger is a living legend among bodybuilders. The seven-time Mr. Olympia winner went on a glory run in bodybuilding competitions in the 1970s, winning competitions around the globe.

However, Schwarzenegger has now stopped pumping iron, as he revealed in a 2020 interview. Speaking about the move, the Terminator actor said that he has 'no reason' to build his body at his age.

In March 2022, Arnold Schwarzenegger was in conversation with YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul when he revealed that having a goal should be one's biggest motivation, which is also why he achieved greatness in bodybuilding.

Speaking on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Arnold Schwarzenegger said:

“We don’t operate well if we don’t have a mission… if we don’t have a specific mission and a specific goal, because then we have something to shoot for. Every single airplane that takes off knows where they are going. Imagine the most sophisticated airplane in the world and it takes off with nowhere to go, it’s not going to have a successful mission.”

The former Governor of California also spoke about the importance of living an inspired life, asserting:

“It is important to have a specific mission and a specific goal, because then every rep that you do, every workout that you do will take you one step closer to that goal."

He added:

"You’ll never ask yourself at 6 in the morning, ‘why am I doing another 500 sit-ups? Why am I getting up at 5 in the morning and going to the gym?’ You know why. I always knew that every rep I did, every set I did, every bench-press I did.. was to get one step closer to becoming the world champion in bodybuilding, and it felt good.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger's impressive career

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an actor, producer, businessman, and politician. However, he is most famously known as the best bodybuilder in history. Schwarzenegger, who went on to become one of the highest paid Hollywood superstars, owes his acting career to his bodybuilding accolades.

The 'Austrian Oak' started off his bodybuilding career in the 1960s. His first attempt at becoming Mr. Olympia in 1969 ended in failure. However, Schwarzenegger returned to win the competition the following year. He became the youngest ever Mr. Olympia at the age of 23.

Schwarzenegger kicked off his acting career with Stay Hungry. His debut performance landed him a Golden Globe for Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture. He went on to act in a series of hit movies like The Terminator, Predator, Total Recall, and Last Action Hero, all of which made him a top name in the industry.

The actor went on to become the highest paid actor in the world at one point in his career. He also explored newer fields as he began producing movies. Over time, Schwarzenegger stepped into politics and became the Governor of California.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was featured in Time 100 twice - in 2004 and 2007.

