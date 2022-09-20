What are the Amateur Bodybuilding Competitions in 2022?

Amateur bodybuilding competitions are the most important tournaments for aspiring bodybuilders. These competitions can win them pro cards that give them an entry into the professional circuit.

Bodybuilding is a tough sport requiring strength, discipline and consistency. However, it doesn't have the same financial benefits other sports have. Most of the income for bodybuilders comes from prize money, and if the bodybuilders are good in their field, they receive sponsorships.

Once an athlete goes pro, they are allowed to compete in shows that have cash prizes. Thus, amateur bodybuilding competitions are the foundation of a bodybuilder's career.

Although many competitions have taken place in the 2022 season, there are still some approved competitions by the World Amateur Bodybuilding Association (WABBA). Let's have a look at the same:

Fall edition of amateur bodybuilding competitions

The first amateur bodybuilding competition in the fall season is the Hercules Olympia Hungary, which will take place on October 8 in Budapest, Hungary, at the Sterbinszky Amalia Sport center. There will be multiple categories for male and female bodybuilders. The winners will receive pro status and will be able to compete as pros in the same event.

The next show stop will be at the WABBA Italy Classic on October 15 at the Palasport Brendola. Winners of the overall Men's Bodybuilding, Men's BB Classic, Miss Bikini and Man Physique classes will be eligible to get a pro card.

October is jampacked for amateur bodybuilders, as two more competitions are scheduled back-to-back in as many days. The Serge Nubret Classic 2022 will take place on October 29 at the Centro Congressi Hotel, and the Hercules Olympia Mexico will take place on October 30.

The next show will be the Mr/Ms Universe 2022 Spain on November 4 at the Palau Firal i de Congressos de Tarragona. The next competition will be after a month on December 4 - the Hercules Olympia Portugal.

The registration, logistical and location details are available on the WABBA website. The schedule, procedure and weather forecast have also been provided for the ease and convenience of participants.

Professional tanning service will be made available, but if the competitor does not want to use them, rules have been provided for the usage of backstage and venue for applying colour. Further instructions and details for amateur bodybuilders are available on the WABBA website.

Needless to say: aspiring bodybuilders have opportunities galore to win their pro card this year and prove their mettle.

