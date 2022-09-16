What is bodybuilding legend Bill Pearl's possible cause of death?

On Wednesday, the entire world of bodybuilding was shocked by the demise of legend Bill Pearl. The 91-year-old bodybuilder had a phenomenal career, having won the prestigious Mr. Universe five times. He was named the 'World's Best Built Man of the Century'.

Bill Pearl was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2016. It is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and parts of the body controlled by the nerves.

His wife, Judy Pearl, believes Parkinson's played a role in his death.

"I believe the Parkinsons finally defeated him,"

On September 14, 2022, she took to his official Facebook handle to announce the tragic news. He passed away "peacefully at home" at 4 am.

Recalling a sweet memory, she also said that he had been fretting about his Facebook page all day long and had her post a "couple of things" he had prepared.

"All day yesterday he was fretting about his facebook page, and had me post a couple of things he had prepared."

After retiring, Bill became an expert trainer and an author on bodybuilding. According to his wife, he loved sharing stories of other people's "triumphs and accomplishments."

His Facebook page was down last year and apparently he had written a lot during the time. Pearl asked his wife to continue posting the same.

"He loved to share stories of other people's triumphs and accomplishments. He had written a lot while his page was down last year which he asked me to continue to post."

Bill Pearl: The man who overcame every hurdle

Bill Pearl (Image via Neckberg)

Bill Pearl was a legend not only because of his brilliant achievements in bodybuilding but also because of everything he overcame.

In April this year, he was involved in a Craftsman mower accident. He was working outside and riding the mower when it got caught in the grass. After backing it up, it flipped and landed on Pearl's back.

Help was immediately called and the mower taken off without further damage. X-rays showed fractures in his back, which required an immediate surgery that lasted six hours. A neck fracture was also discovered a few days later.

Just as Bill was getting back to the gym after the accident, he developed a bacterial infection, Pseudomonas. Apparently, he had picked it up at the hospital. According to his wife, after "intense antibiotic therapy", he was able to recover and overcome the infection.

Judy Pearl said he "appreciated" the prayers and the encouraging messages he received after the accident. While he was unable to do anything physically, Bill Pearl enjoyed reading peoples' comments and arguments. Judy thanked his "faithful Facebook friends" for this.

"He so much appreciated your prayers and messages of encouragement after his accident. He loved reading your comments and arguements. It kept him occupied when he was unable to do much physically. Thank you all. I know we will all miss him."

Certainly, as his wife said, he had overcome so much in recent times.

"As you all know, Bill has overcome a lot of things that would have taken down a lesser man in this past year."

His was truly a "life well-spent". As a tribute to the legendary bodybuilder, a post detailing his life was shared on his Facebook page after his sad demise.

Bill has left behind a glorious legacy that will be cherished forever. He was an inspiration to so many people all over the world and will remain in the hearts of each one of them. Pearl was an example of great sportsmanship, determination and kindness. It is indeed a sad day for the bodybuilding world.

But Bill Pearl will always be remembered for the strength and courage he showed in overcoming every hurdle that came his way.

May he rest in peace.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sabine Algur