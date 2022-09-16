“It was very overwhelming” – When Ronnie Coleman opened up about winning his first Mr. Olympia

Retired US bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman is considered to be the world's greatest bodybuilder. He has won the coveted Mr. Olympia a whopping eight consecutive times.

The 58-year-old now holds the record for most titles won by a professional bodybuilder. However, the first win will always be special, particularly because he was not even a favorite to win the Mr. Olympia title. He still did, however, beating out some tough competition along the way.

In 2001, Ronnie Coleman made an appearance on the The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, wherein he was asked about his first Mr. Olympia title win. Coleman said that it was "very overwhelming" and mentioned that there was a video of the exact moment when he was announced as the winner.

"Yeah I think they got a clip of it. It was very overwhelming."

Thankfully, the host was prepared and played the said video of Coleman standing next to the favorite Flex Wheeler.

In the clip, Ronnie can be seen dropping to the floor upon hearing the announcement. He crouches and holds his head in his arms. Looking at the video, Coleman chuckled,

"Oh, oh, brings back the memory."

Further into the talk show, Jay Leno asked Coleman how much he works out every day. Ronnie said, for about 45 minutes to an hour. Leno then jokingly replied that he did too, gesturing to himself humorously.

Coleman further added how his body being genetically a little different has worked for him, referring to himself as "a genetic freak". Leno again joked that that he was called the same thing too, bringing attention to his chin.

"But you don't have the same genetics. I'm kind of like what they call a genetic freak... But I got a whole body that's genetically freaky, so it's a little bit different."

"Believe it or not, normally I eat hamburgers" - Ronnie Coleman

Ronnie Coleman (Image via Generation Iron)

Following a strict diet falls in the territory of being a world-class athlete. But Ronnie Coleman said that he did like to eat hamburgers, pizza, fried chicken, and potato chips.

In May this year, Coleman shared a video of his 2001 appearance on talk show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. He discussed how he got into bodybuilding and his life in the police force amongst other things.

Leno also asked Coleman about what he ate everyday.

"Believe it or not, normally I eat hamburgers, pizza, fried chicken. Now the whole package wouldn't get mad about that."

Leno asked if he had potato chips too and Coleman agreed, calling it one of his favorite foods. While everyone was already so stunned to hear him talk about eating junk food, he revealed yet another shocking revelation.

"I don't know but I hate vegetables."

This is especially surprising as Ronnie Coleman was renowned for being very disciplined and performing intense training. His diet routines from when he was in his prime have been in constant circulation on the internet. He has also spoken about what he would eat when he was in peak form.

But who in the world can deny the allure of junk food?

