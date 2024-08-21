Who holds the record for most Arnold Classic wins?

The Arnold Classic is the second-most prestigious event in the bodybuilding industry after Mr. Olympia, and almost all the top-tier bodybuilders compete at the show. The show was started in 1989 and has since given many champions to the bodybuilding realm. But the main attraction of the show is the bodybuilder who holds the most wins at the Arnold Classic.

Dexter Jackson, the 2008 Mr. Olympia, holds the record for the most wins at the Arnold Classic. He won the title five times, breaking Arnold Schwarzenegger's favourite bodybuilder Flex Wheeler's record in 2015 with his last win. But how did he become such a powerful name in the bodybuilding industry? Let's find out.

'The Blade' started his competitive bodybuilding journey in 1992 and secured third rank in the NPC Southern States (lightweight division). After competing in the NPC league for a while, Dexter Jackson stepped foot on the Arnold Classic stage in 1999 for the first time. He finished seventh, and Nasser El Sonbaty won the show. But he didn't lose hope.

Trending

The Blade competed in the 2000 Arnold Classic and was in the top five, securing fifth place. He began to gather everyone's attention at the 2002 Arnold Classic, securing the bronze. After a wait of just one year, he won his first-ever title in 2005, marking one of his biggest achievements. He did not look back after that and went on a spree to win four more titles.

The Blade defended his title at the 2006 Arnold Classic, but in 2007, he lost the title to Victor Martinez. However, Jackson regained his title at the 2008 Arnold Classic and even won the Mr. Olympia title that year. After winning both titles, the bodybuilder gave his complete attention to the Olympia and secured the bronze Sandow trophy at the 2009 Mr. Olympia.

Jackson returned to the Arnold Classic in 2010, but Kai Greene was ruling the stage at that time. Soon after three years, the Blade won his fourth title at the Arnold Classic in 2013. Then again, after two years, he won the Arnold Classic title in 2015, making a new record that is still untouchable.

Winners of the Arnold Classic over the years (via Barbend)

Rich Gaspari (1989)

Mike Ashley (1990)

Shawn Ray (1991)

Vince Taylor (1992)

Flex Wheeler (1993, 1997, 1998, 2000)

Kevin Levrone (1994, 1996)

Mike Francois (1991)

Nasser, El Sonbaty (1999)

Ronnie Coleman (2001)

Jay Cutler (2002, 2003, 2004)

Dexter Jackson (2005, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2015)

Victor Martinez (2007)

Kai Greene (2009, 2010, 2019)

Branch Warren (2011, 2012)

Dennis Wolf (2014)

Cedric McMillan (2017)

Willam Bonac (2018, 2022)

Brandon Curry (2019, 2020)

Nick Walker (2021)

Samson Dauda (2023)

Hadi Choopan (2024)

