Who replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in the upcoming True Lies series?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is unarguably the most successful actor in the world. The star has been ruling the industry for over a decade now. Fans love to watch him portray a macho man on the screen. However, people rarely know that he has been replaced in his movies.

The action legend was part of True Lies, in which Arnold took on the role of Harry Tasker. The movie performed remarkably well on the screen, and following its success, CBS announced a series with the same name.

The upcoming series will not feature Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his character will be played by Steve Howey. As reported by Variety, Howey was signed to play Harry, the elite secret agent in the series.

Howey, best known for his Showtime show Shameless, is said to be perfect for playing agent Harry after looking at his past roles, including his amazing work in the 2018 action comedy Game Over.

Steve Howey has taken on roles in television shows such as Reba, and he is also known for his movies, including Supercross, DOA: Dead or Alive, Something Borrowed, and many others.

Sylvester Stallone also replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger's most successful film series is The Terminator and it is hard to imagine anyone else in his shoes.

However, Sylvester Stallone replaced Schwarzenegger in a seven-minute video clip portraying Arnold's character from the popular series.

Digital artist Ctrl Shift Face created a short video using fake technology, recreating the movie's most memorable scenes, including the character's arrival on earth and fighting with street thugs.

The video titled Roombo comes with surprises as it features lots of other celebrities, with Arnold making a cameo appearance himself.

Every supporting character features a top actor from the entertainment industry. Brad Pitt, Jim Carrey, and Kanye West were seen taking on important roles. Arnold Schwarzenegger was seen as a goon in the clip.

Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump, Paris Hilton, and George Clooney were also featured in the video.

A quick recap of The Terminator

Created by James Cameron, the first part of The Terminator was released in 1984, starring Schwarzenegger in the lead role. The movie tells the story of a cyborg who was sent back in time to 1984 and was on a mission to kill Sarah Connor.

The mission was a success, and in 1991, The Terminator 2: Judgmental Day was released. The Terminator has five installments and has been a huge success at the box office.

Arnold Schwarzenegger played the titular character and has received praise for his work. Besides this, he is also known for his other successful action movies, including, The Runner Man, Red Heat, Total Recall, True Lies, Twins, Junior, Jingle All the Way, and many others.

It is important to note that Arnold Schwarzenegger was a bodybuilder before he began his career in the movies. He is a seven-time Mr. Olympia and has also won the Mr. Universe title in his weightlifting career.

Schwarzenegger was named on the list of the most influential people in the world in 2004 by Time Magazine. The Australian-American actor has also ventured into politics and business.

