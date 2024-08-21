Who is viral fitness sensation Dr. Mike Israetel? All you need to know about the Exercise Scientist

Dr. Mike Israetel or the Exercise Scientist is known for criticizing bodybuilders, trainers, and techniques on his YouTube channel, @RenaissancePeriodization. Even legends like Ronnie Coleman, Phil Heath, Jay Cutler, and Bryan Johnson weren't spared by him, apart from influencers like Sam Sulek. Who is Dr. Mike Israetel, or the Exercise Scientist?

It is now well-known that he co-founded the Renaissance Periodization with the IFBB Pro host Nick Shaw. In addition to that, according to the author info provided in the books Dr. Israetel has authored, he is a PhD holder in Sport Physiology.

He also used to be a professor of Exercise and Sport Science at a Public Health School in Philadelphia. There he would teach courses like Public Nutrition, Sports Nutrition & Exercise, and Nutrition & Behavior.

Dr. Israetel has also been an NPC bodybuilder and has competed in masters-level categories at IFBB championships. His latest appearance was at the NPC Universe in July 2024, where he couldn't get the Pro Card. Nevertheless, he has been a coach to athletes as well as business professionals. He also gives invited lectures and talks at health & research conferences.

Dr. Mike Israetel tells how to survive business dinners while on a diet

Not just athletes, Dr. Mike is a consultant for many big businessmen too. In a recent talk with @chriswillx on Instagram, Israetel has given a guide on how one can say no to the 'bad' things while on a formal dinner:

"One of the funny pieces of feedback I get every now and again from like 'business people' and stuff is like "Well, you know, I do a lot of client dinners", and I'm like yes, "I'm drinking alcohol, I'm eating all this stuff."

He then gives an example of a circumstance:

"I'm like if you tell the CEO of NVIDIA, when you're sitting across from in a business dinner, he is like "Are you going to have any of the crazy fries or whatever?" You're like "Actually, I'm trying to clean up my weight and stuff like that, I'm just going to order a steak and some veggies."

You want to be in business with a person of the cool positive sort, and their reaction isn't going to be as bad as you fear; continued Dr. Mike:

"There's no way Jensen Huang is going to be like "Pfft! Pathetic! Guys, clean this up. We're not doing a deal with this guy." He is going to be "Amazing! Good for you." At the very least, it's a neutral. If it's a negative, you don't want to be in business."

People can be courteous (or guilty) and may feel the pressure to diet with you!

"Cause most people will be like "Oh God, I was going to get the pizza, but I don't want to make you all do that" because they are super nice, they start feeling guilty," added Dr. Mike.

The Dr. tells what you should do in such a situation:

"Now usually, I like to say like "But please order anything you want, temptation is not a factor."

