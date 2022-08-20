Why Arnold Schwarzenegger couldn't run for President of the United States of America?

Arnold Schwarzenegger has worn many hats in his life. He is a seven-time Mr. Olympia winner who has also managed to create a legacy for himself in Hollywood. In 2003, the Terminator actor began a new chapter in his life when he ventured into the world of politics.

Schwarzenegger took part in a recall election in 2003 by running for Governor of California and was successfully elected to the post. He was re-elected and went on to serve a second term until 2011.

After completing two terms as the Governor of California (2003 to 2007 and 2007 to 2011), he was unable to contest for a third term as per the policies of the state. But that didn't stopped him from playing a key role in politics and environmentalism long after the end of his term as Governor.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s reason behind not competing in the American Presidential election

Due to his experience in the world of politics, many Americans wanted Arnold Schwarzenegger to become the President of the country. However, it was not possible for the bodybuilding legend to take part in the elections.

Long before he became the Governor of the western American state, he was already familiar with the art of gimmicks and stunts due to his bodybuilding career. Reflecting on that, he once said:

"I realized early on in bodybuilding that you have to be able to sell yourself, your ideas, your position to the public. You have to set yourself apart, whether it's policy or movies. How do you make them remember you? […] I didn't love politics, but I love policy.”

Great to join The Terminator 🫱🏾‍🫲🏻 America’s Chief Pollution TerminatorGreat to join @Schwarzenegger at the Austrian World Summit in Vienna this week for a powerful conversation on our work to combat climate change and pollution. The Terminator 🫱🏾‍🫲🏻 America’s Chief Pollution TerminatorGreat to join @Schwarzenegger at the Austrian World Summit in Vienna this week for a powerful conversation on our work to combat climate change and pollution. https://t.co/BltRN7dEmZ

Although Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a citizen of the United States of America since 1983, he was and still is ineligible to become the President of the country as he was not born in the USA.

Nicknamed the 'Austrain Oak' due to his ripped physique, Schwarzenegger was born in Thal, Austria, and moved to the USA at the tender age of 21 as a young bodybuilder.

With respect to the prospect of him becoming the President of the United States of America, Schwarzenegger stated the following in an interview with Adweek back in 2016:

“If I’d been born in America, I would’ve run. Because now? This was a very good time to get in the race”

Arnold @Schwarzenegger As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else - American. My full statement: As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else - American. My full statement: https://t.co/biRvY8S3aZ

Schwarzenegger was also against the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, who ran for President in 2016. An excerpt of the Twitter post uploaded by the Austrian-born bodybuilder is given below:

“For the first time since I became a citizen in 1983, I will not vote for the Republican candidate for president. […] But as proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else: American. So I want to take a moment today to remind my fellow Republicans that it is not only acceptable to choose your country over your party — it is your duty.”

Not only was he against the election of Trump, he encouraged his fellow citizens and Republicans to abstain from voting for the presidential candidate, despite being a supporter of the party. Much to his disappointment, Trump emerged victorious and became the President of the USA in 2016.

