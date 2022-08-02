Why did Arnold Schwarzenegger stop bodybuilding? Real reason behind his halt explored

Arnold Schwarzenegger is often termed one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time. Despite his various roles as an actor, film producer, businessman and politician, Schwarzenegger continues to enjoy a huge following for his time as a bodybuilder.

He shot to fame due to bodybuilding at a very young age. However, the seven-time Mr Olympia winner has now stopped pumping iron after nearly six decades in the gym.

Nicknamed the 'Austrian Oak', Schwarzenegger is a living legend in the bodybuilding community worldwide. Not many know that the 'Terminator' began lifting weights at the age of 14. Even when he went on to become an actor or a politician, he never stopped hitting the gym.

However, the legendary bodybuilder recently stopped pumping his muscles. He doesn’t squat and bench press nearly 500 pounds anymore, as he told in a 2020 interview that has 'no reason' to do so at his age.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has had a storied career

The famous bodybuilder continues to look great at 75. However, the Jingle All the Way actor doesn't look like he used to a decade ago.

He isn't going for the Mr Olympia or Mr Universe competition at his age. So he has ditched his muscle-building workouts for cardiovascular training , leaving his competitive past behind.

The bodybuilder, who continues to hold the record for being the youngest to win the Olympia at 23, reportedly called quits in 2020. Speaking about his decision, Schwarzenegger later said that he continues to do cardiovascular training every day. It is pertinent to note that people unaware of Schwarzenegger’s past might be shocked to find out that he is a former world-class bodybuilder. He is not in bad shape, but looks the size of a regular man.

What makes Arnold Schwarzenegger special?

Born in Austria, Arnold Schwarzenegger was crowned Junior Mr Europe in 1965 at the age of 14. He went on to win the senior version of the title the next year. The bodybuilder went on to dominate international competitions. He became Mr Universe three years in a row from 1968 to 1970 and shot to popularity. The seven-time Mr Olympia title winner later transitioned to becoming an actor.

He made it big in Hollywood as he famously starred in blockbuster hits like The Terminator and Twins in the 80s. Schwarzenegger has the 'Arnold Sports Festival', the second-most important bodybuilding event after Mr. Olympia named after him. He also went on to be named in the ‘100 most influential people in the world’ by Time magazine twice (2004 and 2007).

From bodybuilder to actor to politician, the Austrian has tried many roles, yet his accomplishments in the bodybuilding world make him a true great. It is safe to say that he inspired millions across the world to hit the gym.

