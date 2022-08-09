Why is Arnold Schwarzenegger in the WWE Hall of Fame?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most well-known personalities in the world. He's been a recognizable athlete in the world of bodybuilding, a politician and an Oscar-nominated actor. He's also in the WWE Hall of Fame, but was he ever an actual wrestler?

Well, sort of. He has been involved with WWE before, including doing episodes of Smackdown with Jesse Ventura and others. He's been part of the organization for a while now, but that's not exactly why he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

According to WWE.com, Schwarzenegger was inducted for more than his contributions to WWE. The statement read:

"Few individuals in film, politics or athletics are as recognizable across the globe as the one and only Arnold Schwarzenegger, and he mastered all three. And now, as first reported by TMZ, he will be recognized for his contributions to the world of sports-entertainment as the Celebrity Inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2015."

His chances were bolstered by the fact that he met and befriended Bruno Sammartino at a Mr. Olympia competition (Schwarzenegger was a seven-time Mr. Olympia).

"After WWE icon Bruno Sammartino judged one competition, the two formed a 40-year-plus friendship that culminated in Arnold inducting Bruno into the WWE Hall of Fame two years ago, inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden."

WWE even stated that the former bodybuilder had achieved the American dream, which was also helpful to his Hall of Fame chances. The Terminator actor's bio on WWE's website reads:

"A world-renowned athlete, film powerhouse and politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger has achieved the true American dream. And on the night before WrestleMania 31, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in San Jose, California."

Schwarzenegger was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Other people who have joined Schwarzenegger in the WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame is not just reserved for wrestlers, unlike the NFL Hall of Fame or the MLB Hall of Fame. It has room for all kinds of people. Pete Rose, MLB's hit leader, is not in the MLB Hall of Fame, but was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

William Perry, better known as "The Refrigerator," was inducted in 2007 by John Cena. Bob Uecker was part of the celebrity class in 2010. Drew Carey was in 2011.

Mike Tyson followed him in 2012. Former president Donald Trump was inducted in 2013. Mr. T was inducted the following year. Snoop Dogg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

William Shatner made it in in 2020 with Ozzy Osbourne the year after.

Of course, there are also plenty of iconic wrestlers in the hall.

Hulk Hogan was inducted by Sylvester Stallone in 2005. Bret Hart made it into the hall in 2006. Ric Flair, perhaps the most iconic wrestler of all time, was inducted in 2008.

Stone Cold Steve Austin joined the following year. Ted DiBiase was inducted in 2010. Shawn Michaels joined them the following year. Schwarzenegger inducted Bruno Sammartino in 2013.

Randy Savage headlined the class of 2015. Sting did the same for the 2016 class. Kurt Angle made it in 2017. The most recent inductee was The Undertaker in the 2022 class.

