"You need to see it now" - Arnold Schwarzenegger urges his fans to watch the newly released Edward Berger's film

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been associated with both bodybuilding and the acting industry for a long time. He himself has acted in 36 films till now.

The Terminator star recently shared an Instagram post in which he was sitting with a Swiss director named Edward Berger. The latter directed the highly acclaimed movie called All Quiet on the Western Front.

Schwarzenegger urged his fans to watch the movie and also teased that he would soon be working with Edwards.

"It was fantastic to celebrate @eeedwardberger today. If you haven’t seen All Quiet on the Western Front, you need to see it now. I can’t wait to work together, my friend!"

Fans react to Arnold Schwarzenegger's Instagram post

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known around the world for his incredible performances in the Terminator movie franchise. He made his acting debut in 1970 in a movie called Hercules in New York.

Between the 1980s and 1990s, Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone established themselves as action superstars. They have a deep mutual respect for each other and are often seen appreciating each other.

In Schwarzenegger's recent Instagram post, Stallone himself commented and pointed out to his friend Arnie that he was right about the newly released film. The Rocky star congratulated the Swiss director.

"You’re absolutely right my friend, congratulations to an amazing Director, and an amazing film the best of the year !!!"

Screengrab of Schwarzenegger's Instagram comment section

Arnold Schwarzenegger's comment section saw various reactions, including on his beloved donkey Lulu.

"Damn Bolsonaro is really enjoying the US trip... Even met Arnold Schwarzenegger"

"Thank you, Arnie! We've been missing Lulu for some time, it's great to see you so well"

"Hi Arnold is lulu house broken ?"

"King Conan Filme"

Screengrab of Schwarzenegger's Instagram comment section

Arnold Schwarzenegger's post saw a lot of appreciative comments for the movie All Quiet on the Western Front. Some fans even wrote that they watched the movie several times. Here is another set of comments from his Instagram post.

"Great film, so far I saw it 3x. Love WWI films because my grandfather fought for the US during that war."

"Love your book arnold"

"I will give it a watch - most definitely! Hope to see you tomorrow - As usual"

"I love u sr. From Iran"

Screengrab of Schwarzenegger's Instagram comment section

Some fans reacted to Schwarzenegger's donkey Lulu being in the picture.

"That donkey have a better life than most of us"

"You are a beautiful person"

"Does anyone have cats or dogs at home... Other cute burritos"

"The Portuguese comment you're looking for is here"

"Work together? A [film emoji] is in the works?"

Screengrab of Schwarzenegger's Instagram comment section

Over the years, Arnold Schwarzenegger has not only established himself as the greatest bodybuilder but also a legendary action star in the film industry. His achievements cannot be weighed by the awards and accolades he has received in his life.

When you add his success as a politician, you realise how successful he has been as a public figure.

