AbhiBus.com is the Principle sponsor for P.V. Sindhu Led Hyderabad Hunters

Hyderabad Hunters

Hyderabad, 23rd January 2020: Abhibus.com, India’s fastest growing marketplace for online bus ticketing today announced its partnership with Hyderabad Hunters in the ongoing fifth season of Premier Badminton League. The Hyderabad Hunters team is one of the favourites to win this year league championship led by world champion PV Sindhu.

Commenting on the association Mr. Rohit Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Abhibus.com said, “we saw natural synergies of being homegrown entities that are creating inspirational stories with their products and services and gamesmanship. Key players of Hyderabad Hunters P.V. Sindhu, N, Sikki Reddy and Priyanshu Rajawat have been capturing the nations imagination with their innovative skills and their relatability to keep the Indian Colour’s flying. Abhibus.com is continuously innovating to make people’s lives more comfortable and is relentlessly working to make reliable services to its customers.”

As part of the association Hyderabad Hunters will wear the AbhiBus jersey throughout the tournament and will lend their visuals including players to the company to be used for outdoor and digital media display.

Commenting on the association Mr. Shyam Gopu, Co-Owner & CEO, Hyderabad Hunters said, “Hyderabad Hunters is a formidable team that has the potential to win the league this year and we needed a partner like AbhiBus who also embodies the same spirit. We look forward to this relationship for the season and beyond.”

The Premier Badminton League season five will host 24 matches across and the semi-finals and finals will be held in Hyderabad on 7th, 8th and 9 Feb 2020.