Ace badminton player PV Sindhu: An year of embracing and believing in Heartfulness Meditation has made me mentally strong and calm

Hyderabad, 08 February 2020: Ms. PV Sindhu, in presence of Mr. Kamlesh Patel affectionately called Daaji the Guide of Heartfulness gave away the awards to the National Winners of the 14th Annual All India Essay Contest 2019, held in collaboration with United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan (UNICIB). As part of its 75 years of celebrations of Heartfulness Institute, PV Sindhu as the guest of honour addressed the 30000 plus gathering at the World’s Largest Meditation centre situated at Kanha Shantivanam in Hyderabad, the Global Headquarters of Heartfulness Institute.

PV Sindhu embraced Heartfulness with the encouragement of her grandmother since last year and has been regularly practising meditation. She thanked Daaji for his support and blessing and said that her belief and practice of Heartfulness meditation has helped her become mentally stronger and calmer and that everyone should also practise regularly in her address to the audience.

Ms. PV Sindhu, Renowned Indian Badminton Player added, “A sportsperson performs the best when they are in their ‘zone’, a frame of mind when their focus is laser-sharp and is centred to the moment at hand. The result of last shot does not matter, it’s just what we need to do at this moment. For me to consistently be able to do so meditation has played a very important role and I am able to deliver my best in that moment. Having embraced Heartfulness meditation my focus has evolved from Match to Match or set to set towards moment to moment.”

As part of the day's functions, there were other awards also presented to Corporate’s to recognise their contribution to society. The corporates included Oracle, GMR Group, Cognizant, Reliance JIO, Indigo and amongst other received the Heartfulness Organisation Award. The Awards were given away by Daaji.

In all 12 national winners from Kozhikode, Noida, Chennai, Rajnandgaon, Mahmoodabad, Faridabad, Jammu, Sonipat, Chennai, Alwar, Jodhpur and Ranchi were given the awards. The 14th Annual Essay Writing Contest is conducted across 25000 Institutes and more than 1 million students participated across all states of India. The 14th Edition of All India Essay Writing Contest is supported by the government of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Contest is open for participation in English, Hindi and 9 other Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Commenting on the event Mr. Vamsi Chalagulla, Joint Secretary, Heartfulness Institute said, “All India essay contest is our endeavour to keep intact the value-based learning and to instil in students the ability to ponder, reflect and reason on topics that touch a deep intellectual cord.”