Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2019 raises Rs 12.66 Crore across 10 Causes

(L-R) Anand Mohan - Jt. Commissioner, New Delhi Range, Highest Fundraising Youth Cares Team - Nibha Kumari, Mamun Islam, Sanam Khan and Vani Venkatesh, CEO – Delhi/NCR, Bharti Airtel

New Delhi, 6th December 2019: The fifteenth edition of the prestigious Airtel Delhi Half Marathon broke records in philanthropy too! – Two individuals crossed the Rs 1 crore mark in fundraising for their chosen Civil Society Organisation – CSO/NGO. Fundraisers #GoBeyond the spirit of running to raise a remarkable Rs 12.66 crore for various causes by the CSOs.The event in 2019 has broadened its base of causes, representing the increasing maturity of donors, fundraisers, and thereby the overall fundraising and impact of philanthropy. There are increasing efforts among non-profits to present their causes and impact of their work on the less fortunate.

Since its inception, ADHM has raised a total of Rs 76.82 crore towards charity. 'Giving’, through the platform of ADHM, has been embraced by the youth, with over 50 young adults joining hands with a cause to volunteer, coordinate, market, fundraise and run.

India Cares Foundation, the Philanthropy Partner of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, has concentrated on giving more support and guidance in communications and appeals, reaching out to more people and that has shown results with 71% of funds coming from and through an individual asking another individual.

To make an impact on society, 62 companies fielded 96 corporate cares teams and 227 individuals reached out and received contributions from 5,047 family members, friends and colleagues in support of 91 CSOs. CSOs reaching out to their networks and individuals on their own has generated 31% of the total funds.

Lotus Petal Foundation, the top fundraising CSO (NGO) raised Rs 3.82 crore, up from Rs 53,000 in 2015. This proves that ADHM can be a platform to help growth and expansion plans of a non-profit when taken seriously. Many CSOs recognize this and start to plan for the next edition immediately.

Shri Anil Baijal, Honourable Lt. Governor of Delhi, said: "Besides organising the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon as a sporting event, a platform has been created to raise funds for many good causes one after the other. Therefore, I'm deeply impressed and very happy to be associated with this event. Congratulations to all the donors who have liberally come forward and donated funds for a good cause."

Murray Culshaw, Chairperson and Founder, India Cares Foundation, states: "We are grateful to every donor, fundraiser, company, for believing and standing by the social sector, in helping to solve the ills our society faces. And thanks to Airtel, Procam International and all event partners for creating this platform.”

Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, said: “I have immense gratitude and admiration for the people who have extended their support for a social cause with their generosity. Am delighted to see the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon become one of the major platforms for philanthropy across the world. We hope to continue making a positive impact on millions of lives, through this unique platform.”

Winner across different categories

Care Champions Platinum (Individuals taking on a target of Rs 10 lakh for their cause)

Care Champion Platinum top fundraiser: Dr Nandita Chakraborty Rs 1,22,40,512 Cr - Lotus Petal Foundation

Care Champions Diamond (taking on a target of Rs 5 lakh for their cause)

Highest Fundraiser of this edition and Care Champion Diamond: Yash Pal Syngal Rs 8,19,000 lakh – CanSupport

Care Champions Gold (taking on a target of Rs 2.50 lakh for their cause.)

Care Champion Gold top fundraiser: Arun Kumar Begani Rs 4,47,558 lakh - Child Heart Foundation

Care Champions Silver (taking on a target of Rs 1 lakh for their cause.)

Care Champion Silver top fundraiser Dr. Geetanjali Chopra - Wishes And Blessing – Rs 5,49,162

Highest Millennial Champion - Aditi Someshwar Rs 2,29,301 - Habitat For Humanity

Youth Cares (Teams of 3 students aiming to raise INR 1,00,000 for their chosen CSO.)

Highest Fundraising Team: Sanam Khan, Nibha Kumari & Mamun Islam Rs 16,49,688 lakh - Lotus Petal Foundation

Corporate Cares (Companies that contribute to chosen CSOs)

Macquarie Group Contributed to The Naz Foundation (India) Trust Rs 38,50,000

Hero MotoCorp Ltd contributed to CRY- Child Rights and You Rs 36,00,000

iCare Fundraisers (Individuals who raise funds in support of a cause)

Highest Individual iCare Fundraiser: Deepak Sharma Rs 87,43,452 lakh for Udayan Care

2nd Highest Individual iCare Fundraiser: Monisha Gogoi Rs 5,33,200 lakh for National Thalassemia Welfare Society - NTWS

CSOs Awards

Highest fundraising organisation: Rs 3,81,83,084 Cr – Lotus Petal Foundation

2nd Highest: Rs 1,54,24,345 Cr - Bharti Foundation

3rd Highest: 1,15,21,462 Cr - Sri Sathya Sai Health & Education Trust