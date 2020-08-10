Bringing traditional sports into the limelight: In conversation with Ultimate Kho-Kho CEO Tenzing Niyogi 

Tenzing Niyogi was drawn into the world of sports at an early age. He played for his university's cricket team and set forward his career in the sports domain. With an experience spanning across different sports, he is a professional with a mission to change the sporting game in India.

Currently focusing on revolutionising traditional Indian sports as the CEO of Ultimate Kho-Kho, Tenzing shares his thoughts on his aspirations for his venture as well as the overall Indian sports sector in this interview.

How did you get introduced to the world of sports? What made you get into the business side of sports?

TN: Sports has always been an integral part of my life. As a life-long athlete, I have been involved with sports both as a participant and as an observer right from my childhood.

My father, a Naval officer, exposed me to the best sports infrastructure across all Naval bases, enforcing a fiercely competitive edge playing against newly commissioned Sub-Lieutenants.

Having played professional cricket from the age of 13, I got selected for the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) U-16 and U-19 (Vinoo Mankad & CK Nayudu Trophy) followed by 5 years of DDCA 1st division and a stint during which I led Hindu College in the Delhi University Inter-College championship.

The next obvious step was to pursue my Master’s degree in Sports Management from IISWBM (Kolkata). Thereafter, I received an opportunity with India’s premier golf marketing firm, Tiger Sports Marketing, in 2003 to kick start my professional career in sports.

Can you recall your earliest memories in your sports business career?

TN: Yes, I vividly remember my first 90 days in Tiger Sports. I was a part of the operations/events team for over 10 golf tournaments and worked on numerous proposals and budgets for clients across corporate and professional golf.

If I remember correctly, I worked 360 days throughout that year by planning for events on weekdays and hosting them on weekends. While it was demanding, the learning process was incredible.

What have been some of the challenges that you had to face?

TN: Understanding the return on objectives and investments was seeded very early in my work DNA. To sell a non-cricketing genre sport in a cricket crazy market was the biggest challenge. Innovation became an imperative tool to sell a sport like golf in India- revising the client approach by first explaining the sport and then offering a customised solution before one could discuss commercials with them.

Another critical lesson learnt was the importance of product knowledge. I had to learn to play golf to sell it. Conducting upwards of 100+ corporate events plus 20 professional events each year with a handful of us in the market- selling sponsorships, events, golf clinics for non-golfers back then- the experience was extremely gratifying.

You have worked in a multitude of sports including Golf, Cycling, Marathons, Futsal and now Kho-Kho in the Ultimate Kho Kho League. How have these experiences shaped your career?

TN: I am fortunate to have experienced multiple aspects of the sports business eco-system: from events, agency, brand, broadcaster, athlete representation, sports tech, sports strategy consulting with EY and now the business of leagues. The one common factor across all these verticals is that they did not focus on cricket, which led to an exponential growth in knowledge and experience.

What can you say about the current scenario of sports in India?

TN: Brands are seeing big markets in small towns. Therefore, sports in India witnessed a dramatic jump in the last decade. While cricket will keep enjoying the lion’s share, an organic interest has been generated in indigenous sports like Kabaddi, Wrestling and Kho-Kho.

An upsurge in corporate investment, digital influx and government policies supporting school games, grassroots, sports infrastructure in PPP ventures have aided the growth. The trajectory of all these factors will ensure a deeper engagement with fans and spectators. The reality of both the sports and entertainment industry is that the more eyeballs there are on the product, the more valuable it becomes.

Can you talk about your role as the CEO of Ultimate Kho-Kho in more detail?

TN: Developing Ultimate Kho-Kho from a concept stage to planning a 2021 launch has been an extremely exciting and challenging journey. There are multiple critical success factors involved in creating a mass league and, hence, the scope of work is multi-layered such as managing federation and investor relations, creating and testing an innovative and engaging format, driving commercial discussions with potential team owners, broadcaster, OTT players, sponsors, and media agencies, and segregating player pool and grading according to skillsets for auctions, etc.

The technical side of the role brings you in touch with TV and on-ground production teams to discuss technology inputs to make the sport more enthralling on-air.

Who can you say is your inspiration?

TN: Ever since he famously signed Arnold Palmer as his first client in 1960, Mark McCormack’s transformation as golf’s first super-agent and his diversification into other mainstream sports and other forms of entertainment truly made him the father of sports marketing. His work ethic and vision have always been a source of inspiration.

What are your aims for the near future?

TN: Kho Kho, as one of the top rural sports, has a massive pan-India fan following. We want Ultimate Kho Kho to break into the top three Indian leagues in the next 5 years. Additionally, as digitalisation and individualisation become key trends of the future, I also see big potential in fan engagement and the esports space in India.