Bugatha, Parul to lead Indian challenge in TSK25K

Press Release 10 Dec 2019, 01:08 IST

Parul Chaudhary

Kolkata: Tata Steel Kolkata 25K will see a 25-member strong Indian contingent fighting it out for the top spot with Srinu Bugatha and Parul Chaudhary leading the battle in the only IAAF accredited Silver Label race at this unique distance.

The prize money of USD 1,00,000 on December 15, will see Srinu Bugatha who took the top spot at the recently concluded Airtel Delhi Half Marathon with a 1:04:33 timing. He will receive stiff competition from the Elite Distance Running Programme athlete Harshad Mhatre, who came third at the ADHM 2019 with timing 1:05:12 and Durga Bahadur Budha, who finished fifth place at ADHM 2019, with timing 1:05:27.

Bugatha, who has won over 100 medals in National and International Running events since he took up the sport in 2010 will aim to continue his superb form.

In the women's category, Parul Chaudhary, Priti Lamba and Chinta Yadav are among the top women athlete at the TSK 25K this year. Parul & Chinta Yadav finished second and third with timing 1:13:55 and 1:15:28 respectively in the recently concluded ADHM 2019 event.

Come race day December 15, they will vie for the honours with the strong contingent of international athletes led by Leonard Barsoton and Lonah Salpeter in the Men's and Women's category respectively.

The Squad:

Men: Srinu Bugatha, Durga Bahadur Budha, Anish Thapa, Harshad Mhatre, L. Ranjan Singh, Anil Kumar Yadav, Tirtha Pun, Anand Singh Rawat, Vicky Tomer, Batstrang A Sangma, Deepak Kumbhar.

Women: Parul Chaudhary,Chinta Yadav, Priti Lamba, Kiranjeet Kaur, Shyamali Singh, Chandrakala Sharma, Arpita Saini, Kiran Sahdev, Kavita Yadav, Nandini Gupta.