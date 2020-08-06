Changing the face of the game: in conversation with sports entrepreneur Darshan M

Darshan M's social media profile states quite clearly what he is passionate about. "Dreamer, Creator, Entrepreneur, Roof top Gardener, Foodie, Dog Lover & Reluctant Actor with expertise across Sports, Media & Entertainment".

The dynamic figure in the world of sports business, especially in the South Asian market, Darshan has witnessed the industry right from the nascent stages to the more developed one these days.

He has an experience of over 22 years in the field of sports business. In this interview, he talks about his journey, why he does what he does, and more. Read on to find out in-depth about the talented entrepreneur below.

1. How did you get involved in the world of sports?

I used to play competitive sports as a kid and did dream of a career in the field. However, I did not receive the encouragement at home due to the lack of career options in sports during those days. I was in a media career when a friend from Nike reached out about an opportunity in the sports industry. It was a small consulting opportunity with a sports start-up and the rest is history.

2. Can you trace some of your early memories in sports business?

Yes, I remember trying to get sponsorship for a young Sania Mirza. This was when she still played in the junior circuit and I was with Globosport. I felt more like an evangelist and less like a sports marketer.

You had to educate clients about sports marketing before you could sell them anything. There were hardly a handful of us selling sponsorships and endorsement deals in the whole country back then.

3. You have worked with established brands as well as startups. What have your experiences been like with these diverse ventures?

I have been fortunate to be on all sides of the table. I have been on the agency, the event, the brand and even the athlete's side. Working with startups is more exhilarating, but large companies give you additional power to bring your vision alive.

4. Can you talk about your time as the CEO of the IPL team Deccan Chargers?

My time with Deccan Chargers was very exciting and memorable. We rebuilt everything from scratch- the logo, the uniform, the team, the coaching staff, the support staff and with the move to South Africa, we had a new home ground, found new local sponsors, new practice partners, etc. Probably the best phase of my sporting life.

5. You have a variety of exposure in different sports like cricket, tennis, motorsports, marathons, etc. What keeps you motivated and how do you manage diverse engagements?

Well, my love for sports does not differentiate between them. I admire and respect the effort it takes to be an athlete. Moreover, I love working with players and helping them achieve success and on and off the field.

6. What has been your take on sports for development?

Sports for development is something that I am passionate about. I think sports is a great social tool to uplift and educate the less privileged as well. Sports is a great leveller and can be used to make great good. Globally, sports has played a massive role in keeping young kids out of drugs, gangs and danger. There is so much we can do in this country too.

7. How do you see the current landscape of sports in India? What has changed from the time you started and what still needs to be done?

A lot has changed since when I started. There is a lot of more money and many additional opportunities now. One can make a living through sports in today’s world, which was not the case a few decades ago. I now see the need for better trained sports managers and coaches.

8. What advice could you give to the next gen of sports business?

My only advice is stay true to your passion and remember why you started in the first place. It's very easy to get carried away with the money, fame and a false sense of power. Stay humble, and stay true to your origin.

9. What are your own personal goals in this field?

I want to start a course to help sportsmen and women along with fans to build a career in sports through both entrepreneurship as well as employment. I see a huge need/gap within the space. Additionally, I want to start a foundation to help more girls play sports.

10. Finally, tell us about a moment in your career that you can never forget and what you learnt from it.

I learn every single day. So, there is not any one specific moment that has taught me more than others. What you understand from organising a marathon is vastly different from what you take away while managing an athlete. You acquire knowledge from every photo-shoot, game, sponsor, athlete, and colleague. Iteration is something that you continue to do.