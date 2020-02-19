Extreme E signs a multi-year deal with Sony Pictures Networks India

Mumbai, February 19, 2020:

Extreme E and Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPN) have signed a four-year broadcast partnership for the pioneering electric SUV off-road motorsport series, set to begin its inaugural season in 2021. The broadcast partnership with SPN will ensure will millions across the Indian sub-continent can catch the action as it unfolds.

World-class drivers and teams will compete across Extreme E’s five-race odyssey to some of the most remarkable, remote locations on the planet. Viewers from all around the globe will be introduced to some of the most extreme locations as the racers drive through the sandbars in the Artic, the Amazonian rainforests of Brazil, the deserts of Saudi Arabia, the rising oceans of Senegal and the Himalayan glaciers of Nepal. The goal: highlighting the impact of human interference and climate change while raising awareness, driving sustainability and inspiring action.

The Season 1 calendar will be finalized imminently, with further announcements on teams, drivers and series partners to be made in the coming weeks.

Comments:

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures

Networks India Private Limited:

“Motorsports are gaining significant momentum in India and Extreme E holds unique appeal for our viewers with its fast-paced action, high entertainment quotient and focus on important global issues.

The tour aims to take electric SUVs to the most remote and extreme locations on the planet to raise awareness about the damage caused by climate change. The inaugural season will showcase five event sets across some of the most breathtaking locations in the world.”

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme E:

“It is fantastic we are able to announce this broadcast partnership between Sony Pictures Networks India and Extreme E – comprehensively covering one of our most important territories. This commitment to televise high-end, revolutionary sports-entertainment acrossthe sub-continent on this scale is so exciting and significant to us, having announced our partnership with Nepal to host Extreme E in its very first season.”