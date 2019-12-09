FICCI all set to organize its 9th Global Sports Summit 'TURF 2019' Powered by FIT INDIA

9th December 2019, New Delhi: After the successful execution of the summits previous 8 editions, FICCI returns with the highly prestigious Global Sports Summit “TURF” which is slated to be held at the FICCI, Federation house New Delhi on the 11th December 2019. This will be the 9th edition of the Global Summit which will witness esteemed sports personalities, administrators and members from the Indian sports fraternity be a part of the event.

These awards are an attempt by FICCI to acknowledge the contribution and felicitate sports achievers and the various stakeholders who co-create the evolving sports ecosystem. This is going to be a platform for strategic dialogue to bring together senior decision-makers and the who’s who of Indian and international sports industry to deliberate on profitable promotion and grassroots development of the sports in the country.

“I would like to congratulate FICCI for their outstanding effort in bringing together the entire sporting fraternity via this platform each year. We are progressing by leaps and bounds as a sporting nation, and it is essential that all stakeholders from the industry come together to discuss the roadmap ahead and galvanize all efforts in making India a sporting superpower,” said the honorable Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju.

"We are happy to be associated with the 9th Global Sports Summit as the official state partner. FICCI Turf has made tremendous efforts to build a strong sports ecosystem in India and as Odisha makes great strides in developing sports talent and infrastructure we are proud to be an integral part of the summit. With all the stakeholders coming together at one place, Indian sports will definitely build on fresh and innovative ideas in the upcoming years," said Vishal Kumar Dev, Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Department of Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha.

“We are extremely delighted to host the 9th edition of 'TURF'. At FICCI it has been our endeavor to offer a platform to all stakeholders from the sporting community, to come together and discuss the future of the industry and innovation opportunities to build a robust and self-sustainable sports ecosystem in India,” said Deepak Jacob, Chair FICCI Sports Committee.

FICCI is successfully carrying forward its agenda of promoting sports and sports business development in India. The day-long seminar will include sessions on the Fit India movement, sports infrastructure & governance, building fan engagement, sports science and technology amongst others. The session will conclude with the coveted, India Sports Awards honoring excellence in the field of sports across categories. The awards have been conferred by a jury headed by Mr. Mukul Mudgal retired Indian judge, Delhi High Court and Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Award categories for industry include

· Best Company Promoting Sports (Public Sector)

· Best Company promoting sports (Private Sector)

· Best NGO

· Best Professional Services Company

· Best Start-up

The Award categories for federations/players include

· Best National Sports Federation

· Sports Person of the Year

· Para Sportsperson of the year

· Breakthrough Sportsperson of the year

· Comeback of the year

· Coach or support staff of the year

· Team of the year

· Lifetime achievement award