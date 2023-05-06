'Infosys very deeply involved in sports tech': Sumit Virmani

On May 2nd, Infosys Foundation announced a Rs 30-crore grant towards the 'Girls For Gold' program conceptualized by GoSports Foundation. The program will formally support five coaching academies spread across India for an initial period of four years, specifically benefiting talented female athletes in the age group of 13 to 19.

The five academies are: Lakshya Shooting Club (Mumbai), Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation (Imphal), Sathish Sivalingam Weightlifting Foundation (Vellore), Raman TT High Performance Centre (Chennai), and Yadav Pro Badminton Academy (Bengaluru).

Girls for Gold Program Launched in Bengaluru on May 2, 2023

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Business of Sports at his company headquarters in Bengaluru, Mr. Sumit Virmani, Trustee - Infosys Foundation and Global Chief Marketing Officer - Infosys, highlighted the tech giant's association with sports dating back five years.

Infosys’s association with sports

Infosys began working with GoSports on its athlete sponsorship program. Thereafter, it partnered with Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, and in fact finances the entire academy, which comprises 50 athletes from across the country.

Founded in 1996, the Foundation focuses on the areas of education and women empowerment. Clearly, this was in synergy with their decision to back the ‘Girls for Gold’ project.

Explaining the linkage between sports and education, Mr Virmani says:

“Within the education vertical, we’ve identified sports as one of the verticals...because sports education is also education right? It’s part of the larger desire for kids to be trained and educated…and that is a vertical that hasn’t been supported traditionally.”

Sports as CSR

These are still early stages for the 'Girls for Gold' program, and Mr. Virmani feels corporates can channel their proven expertise towards creating similar professional ecosystems in sports.

In terms of evaluating the success of 'Girls for Gold', Mr Virmani emphasizes that “impact” will be “an important dimension to track.”

Interestingly, Mr. Virmani is of the opinion that individual sports, when compared to team sports, now stand to gain the most through corporate involvement.

Highlighting the positive impact the corporate sector can have on Indian sports, he notes:

“As corporates get involved and as athletes get supported, we’ll possibly see all round results because there is [a] pretty obvious lack of resource availability across sporting disciplines.”

Infosys and men’s tennis

Beyond the non-profit sector, the company is also involved in sports tech in a commercial way. To drive home this point, Mr Virmani shares the example of the ongoing partnership with ATP (men’s tennis), and how the IT firm's AI powers the television highlights that we all see:

“[A] billion fans of the game today are consuming experiences on the web through augmented reality, through virtual reality by using [our] technology. So Infosys is very deeply involved in tech in sports in tennis.”

In terms of the 'Girls for Gold' project itself, while the five academies have been selected, the next steps will be identifying individual athletes for further support, building a pipeline of qualified coaches, and ‘tech-enabling’ the academies to make them world-class training centers.

