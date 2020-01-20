INOX joins hands with Star Sports Premier Badminton League as official multiplex partner

Mumbai, January 18: In order to popularize the Star Sports Premier Badminton League (PBL) and the sport at its cinemas across the country as well as on its digital platforms, India’s leading cinema chain INOX Leisure Ltd (INOX) today joined hands with the world’s most popular badminton league as its exclusive multiplex partners for the upcoming fifth season which is scheduled from January 20 to February 9.

With this partnership, INOX’s patrons across the country will get an opportunity to meet top badminton stars during a meet and greet events to be hosted at INOX multiplexes. The patrons will also stand a chance to win match tickets and exclusive merchandise of the PBL. PBL will be promoted by INOX across various platforms, including experiential activities for patrons in its lobby areas.

INOX has been consistently undertaking innovative experiential initiatives for its viewers to redefine the cinema experience across the country, blending top class luxury, impeccable services and best-in-class technology with its irresistible content, experiences, offers and goodies. The partnership with PBL will lend a touch of sporting vibrancy as they get to feel the dynamism and energy, that the game of Badminton has on offer.

“With a clear focus on curating and offering unique brand experiences to our patrons, we have been innovating with our alliances and delighting our patrons. Premier Badminton League is easily one of the top badminton events across the globe, and it will be a privilege for us to be associated with the League and the fantastic sport of Badminton. We are sure that our partnership with PBL will not only take Brand INOX to newer spaces and audiences with the enthusiasm and youthfulness, but will also allow us to engage with our patrons in various exciting ways. We invite our patrons across the country to come forward and win a chance to experience the energy of the game and this team from close quarters. We wish the very best for all the players participating in the league” Saurabh Varma, CMO, Inox Leisure Limited, said.

Prasad Mangipudi, Executive Director, Sportzlive, said: “We would like to thank Inox Leisure Limited for partnering with us for the fifth season of PBL. We are extremely excited about this partnership and thank them for promoting and supporting the league. The exceptional fan following received during previous editions of PBL, proves that the Indian audiences want more badminton action, and the partnership gives us a chance to take the league and the game to a larger set of audience and win their patronage through innovative engagements. In its fifth season, the league is all set to present more action, more excitement and more thrill, much like an entertaining blockbuster.”

Organized by Sportzlive under the aegis of Badminton Association of India (BAI), the fifth season of PBL -- one of the world’s richest and professionally-organized badminton leagues -- will be hosted in Chennai, Lucknow and Hyderabad. Hyderabad will also host the semi-finals (February 7 and 8) and the grand finale (February 9). The 21-day event will witness 24 matches including three double headers. The fifth edition of PBL will see competition between top shuttlers as five Olympic medallists and 15 World Championships medalists will look to mesmerize fans with their skills.

Fans of Premier Badminton League can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and log onto http://www.pbl-india.com/ for the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos and more.

For more information on INOX, movie ticket bookings, exciting updates, trivia and trailers, visit www.inoxmovies.com, follow INOX on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and download the official INOX App on iOS and Android.