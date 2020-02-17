IOCL fuels Khelo India Games

Mumbai, 17th February 2020: The massive success of the first 3 editions of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), has paved the way for the Government of India to launch the first season of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG). KIYG, the first of its kind National level University Games, received a shot in the arm in its inaugural season with PSU giant coming on board to sponsor the sporting revolution. For the first season of the KIUG, Indian Oil has committed to put its weight behind the Games as the lead sponsor with GAIL and ONGC also supporting.

The coming on board of industry heavyweight as sponsors is testament to the serious intent of the Government to build the value of sports in the higher education sector and nurture this talent through guidance and developed infrastructure with KIUG. Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster continues to partner Khelo India and will broadcast the first-ever Khelo India University Games (KIUG) from 22nd February – March 1, 2020, to be held at Odisha.

“All the nations in the world which have gone on to become sporting powerhouses have invested heavily in their University structure. It is the first time that such a professionally organized championship is happening at the university level. I would like to thank Indian Oil Corporation who have come on board as the primary sponsor partner for the Khelo India University Games said, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

Speaking on the association, Subodh Dakhwale, Executive Director, Corporate Communications Branding, Indian Oil Corporation “Indian Oil Corporation is a brand which is synonymous with sports, We have 92 active athletes who are currently representing the nation in various sports. I would like to thank the Honorable Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju for providing us with the opportunity of associating with the Khelo India University Games which is happening for the first time in the country. I think growing the grassroots structure is very important as later these athletes will go on to represent India in the future.”

The event also witnessed the launch of Khelo India University Games sung and written by renowned singer and anchor Mr. Padamjeet Sherawat. Padamjeet Sherawat is a former Ranji Trophy player, an anchor singer, composer and a sports commentator. The anthem has a very spirited vibe to it and has been composed keeping in mind the competitive nature of the championship. It is ought to catch the pulse with the audience and the young university participants. The music of the anthem has been composed by Mr Kamal Joshi and Padamjeet Sehrawat-.

“I would like to thank the Honorable Minister Of Sports and Youth Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju for introducing Khelo India University Games. I think it is a great platform for budding talents across the country to showcase their talent and eventually be part of the national setup. It is very important to strengthen the University structure as more talent come through the ranks.” Said ace shooter Manu Bhaker who was present at the launch

“As a company that prides itself in building properties and providing everyone a fair opportunity to grow in the world of sports, Star Sports is proud to support the Government of India's FIT INDIA and Khelo India initiative. We recognize and appreciate the efforts taken by the government to continue to build on the Khelo India narrative to organize the first of its kind national level university games taking the Khelo India initiative to even greater heights.” said, Gautam Thakar, CEO, Star Sports.

Prominent shooters like Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala and Sandeep Rajput were all present at the Anthem Launch ceremony

The KIUG with an aim to promote sports and fitness will continue the process of trying to uncover and nurture the next generation of sporting talent in the country. The KIUG 2020 will cater to 17 sporting disciplines namely Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Fencing, Football, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Rugby, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting and Wrestling. The multi-sport event is to take place over the span of nine days and will have 3399 athletes from 159 universities participating.

Advertisement

The Khelo India University Games 2020 will commence from 22nd February – March 1, 2020 and will be broadcast on Star Sports First, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and DD Sports.